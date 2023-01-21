Top news developments in Karnataka on January 21, 2023

January 21, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

1. The visit of central BJP leaders to Karnataka, especially to north Karnataka districts, continues. BJP national president J.P. Nadda will visit Vijayapura today to participate in Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre. At Hubballi, Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan to participate in the yatre. Opposition Congress is holding its minority cell conference in Yadgir in north Karnataka.

2. As part of the ongoing Republic Day flower show at Labagh in Bengaluru, ikebana, vegetable carving, deck flower arrangement, Thai art and bonsai plant exhibition is being held today. It will be inaugurated by Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, chairperson, Adamya Chetana Trust. Anupama Vedachala, bonsai expert, will be the chief guest at the Horticulture Information Centre in Lalbagh at 1 p.m.

3. State Bank of India is organizing a two-day loan mela from today. It will be inaugurated at 10.30 a.m. at SBI auditorium, local head office campus, No. 65, St. Mark’s Road.

4. Snehadeep Trust for the Disabled is organizing a State-level cultural programme today. K.S. Latha Kumar, Director, Department of Disabled and Senior Citizens, and Raksha Ramaiah, general secretary, Indian Youth Congress, are the chief guests. The event will be held at BWSSB Rajatha Bhavan, 8th Main Road, Malleswaram at 10.30 a.m.

5. Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs will present a talk by Kashyap N. Nayak, judge, Karnataka High Court, on life and achievements of Justice M.C. Chagla. The programme will be held on the institute’s premises on Basavanagudi Road in Narasimharaja Colony, from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Gopalakrishna Joshi, Executive Director, Karnataka State Higher Education Council, inaugurates ‘Prajana’, a symposium for professors and lecturers on value education at Ramakrishna mutt in Mangaluru.

2. Launch of ‘My City My Budget – Mangaluru’ campaign, which will go on till January 29 to enable citizens to give suggestions on proposals to be included in the 2023-24 budget of Mangaluru City Corporation. The campaign will be launched by various voluntary organisations, non-governmental organisations in association with the corporation.

3. Inauguration of a passenger waiting shelter at Surathkal railway station. It has been built by Rotary Club of Surathkal for Konkan Railway.

4. Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar will release an illustrated booklet Chennu, on Mangaluru city, under the auspices of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage.

From south Karnataka

1. Congress party’s Praja Dwani rallies are being held in Hassan and Chikkamagaluru today.

2. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje to inaugurate a workshop on importance of millets at Suttur near Mysuru.

3. There is fear among the people in T. Narasipura after a leopard attack claimed the life of a senior citizen on January 20 evening.

4. Upa Lokayukta K.N. Phanindra will listen to grievances of people at Kodagu zilla parishat auditorium at Madikeri from today till January 23 from 10 a.m. onwards. To create awareness on the role of Lokayukta in streamlining public administration, he will also deliver a lecture at the same venue on January 22.

From north Karnataka

The Hindu workshop on fire safety is being held at Belagavi today