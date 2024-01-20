January 20, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

1. With State budget slated to be presented on February 16, Chief Minister starts pre-budget meetings with various departments. A series of meetings are scheduled today.

2. Ahead of Ram temple consecration, BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra has asked the State Government to declare a holiday on January 22, and also ensure peace in Karnataka on the day. He has said that people from Karnataka will visit Ayodhya in around 25 trains by the end of March.

3. Communist Party of India, Bangalore District Committee, is holding a demonstration with the slogan “Emotional politics is enough, we need a movement that builds people’s lives”, at Freedom Park on Seshadri Road, between 10.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.

4. As part of the ongoing Lalbagh Republic Day flower show, the Department of Horticulture is organising an exhibition of ikebana, rangoli, vegetable carving, Dutch flower arrangement, Thai art, and Bonsai plants today. Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Shalini Rajneesh will inaugurate. Kannada film actor Tara Anuradha will participate be the chief guest, at Horticulture Information Centre, Lalbagh, at 1 p.m.

5. Department of Kannada and Culture is organising Maneyangaladalli Maathukathe with Pichhalli Srinivas, folk singer, at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, J.C. Road, at 4 p.m.

6. Indian Dairy Association is presenting Best Woman Dairy Farmer award today. Dr. K.C. Veeranna, Vice-Chancellor, Karnatak Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Science University, Bidar, M.K. Jagadish, Managing Director, Karnataka Milk Federation, among others, will participate as guests of honour at auditorium, Karnataka Veterinary Council, Veterinary College campus in Hebbal.

7. School of Social Sciences, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, is organising a national seminar on “Fiscal Federalism: Challenges before the Sixteenth Finance Commission” today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the seminar. Dr. Vijay Kelkar, Chairman, XIII Finance Commission, will deliver the presidential remarks. Dr. M. Govind Rao, Member XIV Finance Commission, will deliver the keynote address. The event will be held at Hotel Taj West End on Race Course Road, from 11 a.m. onwards.

8. Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan are jointly organising a seven-day fusion music and dance festival from today. As many as 75 eminent artists will be participating in this festival, which will have 16 programmes with free entry. Today’s programme features bagpipers concert by Kings Bagpipers - Jaipura, from 5 p.m.; Vadya Vaibhava by Sridhar Sagar on saxophone, 6 p.m.. The day’s programme will end with a dance - Enchanting encounter - Odissi meets Yakshagana led by Madhulitha Mohapatara - Nrityantar Dance Ensemble, 7 p.m.; The event will be held at Khincha Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road.

9. A store of Desi, a weavers’ collective, will be inaugurated at Girinagar, near Seetha Circle, by Seventh State Pay Commission chairman Sudhakar Rao, in the presence of Commissioner, Handlooms and Textiles, C.N. Sreedhara, at 4.30 p.m.

10. The book Ashoka by Prof. C. Chandrappa and published by Sapna Book House will be released today by Dr. Vijay Punacha Tambanda, Registrar, Kannada Hampi University. The programme will be held at Centenary Auditorium, Mythic Society on Nrupathunga Road, at 5 p.m.

11. Kannada drama Jalagara, written by Kuvempu and directed by S. Lakshminarayana, will be performed by R.M.S. Kalavidaru today at Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, at 6 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. On day two of the sixth edition of three-day Mangaluru Litt Fest, organized by Bharat Foundation, there will be sessions on “Why Bharat Matters: Narratives of New Global Order”, “Creativity, Womanhood and Uniform”, “Start-Ups: A path to New Journey” among others. The venue is TMA Pai International Convention Centre in Mangaluru.

2. Sandesha Foundation will announce its annual awards at a press conference today, 10.30 am

From south Karnataka

Mysore Grahakara Parishat is holding a satyagraha against the apathy of the Mysuru City Corporation towards public issues.

From north Karnataka

Union Minister of State For Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba will participate Viksit Bharath Sankalp Yatra at Khajuri village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district.

