January 02, 2024 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST

1. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has reported 11 departure delays at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. All due to bad weather at destination airports.

2. In the light of more JN.1 cases being reported in Karnataka (165 new cases on January 1), a meeting is being held today, presided over by Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil.

3. Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy will unveil details on the proposed ‘Organics and Millets - International Trade Fair’, exporters meet, exploring global markets and its value-added products.

4. Raman Research Institute is hosting the closing ceremony of its platinum jubilee year today. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (I/c) Ministry of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, will be the chief guest. Dr. Anil Kakodkar, Chancellor, Homi Bhabha National Institute, will be the guest of honour. A.S. Kiran Kumar, Chairperson, RRI Governing Council and former chairman, ISRO, will preside over the event. The programme will be held at Raman Research Institute on C.V. Raman Avenue in Sadashivnagar at 2 p.m.

5. Bangalore International Centre (BIC) will present a three-day master class series on Kannada Mahabharata from today. Today’s programme features a lecture on Kumaravya: Life, times and significance. The programme will be held at BIC at No. 7, 4th Main, Domlur II Stage, from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

6. Details of the 21st Chitra Santhe at Chitrakala Parishat will be announced today.

7. Kalagangotri, a Kannada amateur theatre group, will present a Kannada play Mandra today. The play is based on Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa’s novel and is directed by B.V. Rajarajam, music by Keerthikumar Badasheshi. The programme will be held at Ranga Shankara, J.P. Nagar II Stage, at 3.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy to inaugurate Mandya Millets Festival, at Ambedkar Bhavan in Mandya.

2. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, who is also the Minister in-charge of Chamarajanagar district, to meet officials of Mala Mahadeshwara Temple Authority in M.M. Hills.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Academic Council of Mangalore University will hold its meeting. The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university Jayaraj Amin will preside over the meeting.

2. Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur will distribute health cards to permanent poura karmikas of Mangaluru City Corporation at 3.30 p.m. The BJP, which leads the council of the corporation, had announced the same in its 2023-24 Budget.

From north Karnataka

1. Kaimagga Mela, an exhibition and sale of handloom products, will be inaugurated at Gandhi Bhavan in Ballari at 4 pm. The exhibition will end on January 14.

2. Bhairati Suresh, Urban Development Minister, to launch the work of laying plastic waste roads in Belagavi.