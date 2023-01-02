ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on January 2, 2023

January 02, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

1. Bangalore University is organising a youth festival, Prakash Yogi, president, Patanjali Yogashrama Trust, will inaugurate, at H.N. Auditorium, Jnanabharathi campus from 11 a.m. onwards.

2. ISKCON Bangalore: Vaikunta Ekadashi celebrations, Kalyantosava, Harekrishna Hill, Chord Road, Rajajinagar, Vaikunta Hill, Vasanthapura, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.,

3. Sangeeha Sambhrama, an institute of music and dance, is organising its 13th national music and dance festival titled Nirantharam at Seva Sadan, 14th Cross, Malleswaram, from 5 p.m. onwards.

4. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present a mandolin concert by U. Rajesh and party. The programme will be held on the foundation’s premises on 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From north Karnataka

1. Congress to hold Mahadayi rally in Hubballi at 2.30 pm. Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, D. K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are set to participate in the rally.

2. Women’s Walk from Mother-Child Circle to district stadium in Bidar as part of Bidar Utsav - 2023 celebration. 9.30 am..

From south Karnataka

1. State Sugarcane Growers’ Association to outline their next course of action at a press conference.

2. Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering to announce details of international conference on transformations in engineering education 2023 to be held from January 4 to 8.

From coastal Karnataka

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Karnataka BJP president, will inaugurate ‘booth vijay abhiyan’ of the party in Mangaluru at 10.30 am. The campaign is to activate booths to face the coming Assembly elections.

