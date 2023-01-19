Top news developments in Karnataka on January 19, 2023

January 19, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Yadgiri and Kalaburagi districts in north Karnataka today to lay foundation stone and inaugurate a slew of developmental projects valued at over ₹10,800 crore. He will also distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to eligible beneficiaries of newly-declared revenue villages of the Lambani (SC) community. This is the second visit by the Prime Minister to Karnataka, specifically to north Karnataka, this month. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, during which he had held an impromptu road show as well.

2. A public reception has been organised today in honour of Dr. Alieda Guevara, daughter of revolutionary icon Che Guevara, and Estefania Machin Guevara, economist and granddaughter of Che Guevara. The event is at Kondajji Basappa Hall, Bharat Scouts and Guides compound, next to Maharani Science College, Palace Road, from 4.30 p.m.

3. Office of the Postmaster General, Bengaluru Headquarters Region is conducting Regional Level pension adalat today to address the grievance of pensioners. It will be held on its premises on Palace Road from 10.30 a.m.

4. Millet House is holding a media conference regarding International Millets Mela to be held at Palace Grounds from January 20.

5. Karnataka State Police is organizing the valedictory programme of its sports meet in which Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will be participating as the chief guest and present prizes at KSRP Sports Grounds, Koramangala, at 4 p.m.

6. Yugantar Feminist Film Collective in collaboration with Gamana Women’s Collective, Bangalore Film Society, and NMKRV College for Women is organizing film screening from India’s first feminist collective along with panel discussion with members of Domestic Workers Rights Union and All India Progressive Women’s Association today. It will be held at Saswathi auditorium, NMKRV College premises, III Block, Jayanagar, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

7. Rajamahal Vilas Sangeetha Sabha will be presenting Rhythms Sankranti music festival. Carnatic music programme by Swathi Mahesh and Rohit Srinivas and team, between 5 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. which will be followed by discourse on Bhagavatam by Dr. Aralu Mallige Parthasaraty from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sri Radhakrishna temple in Sanjaynagar, next to Sanjaynagar Police Station.

From coastal Karnataka

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje inaugurates Medha, the first of the three-day value education programme organised by Ramakrishna mutt in Mangaluru. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath, New Mangalore Port Authority Chairman A.V. Ramana will attend the inauguration session.

From south Karnataka

1. Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri to inaugurate a workshop on electoral reforms in Mysuru.

2. Save Chamundi Hills Committee to have meeting of stakeholders to chalk out the next course of action to save Chamundi Hills from concretisation as projects worth ₹49.5 crore is to be taken up for creating additional facilities for tourists.

3. Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports to conduct tribal youth exchange programme at Mysuru.

4. Suttur Jathra Mahotsava is being attended by thousands of devotees.

From north Karnataka

Congress party’s Prajadhwani rally will be held in Haveri at 11 a.m. onwards today.