Top news developments in Karnataka on January 18, 2023

January 18, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

1. Karnataka State Contractors’ Association (KSCA) has begun a strike at Freedom Park in Bengaluru from today. The association has been alleging that elected representatives and bureaucrats are demanding ‘40% commission’ for awarding contracts and clearing bills. Earlier this week the association accused a BJP MLA G.H. Thippareddy of taking kickbacks to clear bills, releasing an audio clip as evidence. They want the government to clear ₹25,000 crore pending bills. They are also demanding a probe by a sitting judge of the Karnataka High Court into allegations of bribes to get the bills

2. Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) is organizing the 17th all-India conference in Bengaluru, which was inaugurated by Tapan Sen, general secretary, CITU, at Ranjan Nirula and Raghunathsing Vedike, Gayathri Vihar, Palace Ground. The event concludes on January 22.

3. The Institute for Social and Economic Change is celebrating its golden jubilee with an exhibition of ISEC’s research works, which is open to the public. It is on ISEC premises, Dr. V.K.R.V. Road, Nagarabhavi, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. today.

4. Law Forum, Vivekananda College of Law, is organizing Sri Kengal Hanumanthaiah Endowment lecture on ‘India at 75: Is electoral democracy a success?’ by Dr. B.L. Shankar, President, Chitrakala Parishat and former Chairman, Karnataka State Legislative Council. The programme will be held at Sri S.T. Narayana Gowda auditorium, college premises, 3rd Cross, Maruthi Extension, Gayathrinagar from 11 a.m. onwards.

5. Dalit Vimochana Sene is organizing a State-level convention today to be inaugurated by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasant Nagar from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

6. Sapna Book House is opening its 21st showroom. Cine artist Ramesh Arvind and Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya will be at the opening to be presided over by Dr. Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, writer and film director. The new shop is on 5th Main Road, 7th Sector, HSR Layout, next to Hotel Kailash Parbat.

7. Rajamahal Vilas Sangeetha Sabha will be presenting Rhythms Sankranti music festival with Carnatic music programme by Aakash Bharadwaj and Amrithavalli M.R. and party, between 5 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. Discourse on Bhagavatam by Dr. Aralu Mallige Parthasaraty from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both programmes in Sri Radhakrishna temple premises at Sanjaynagar, next to Sanjaynagar Police Station.

8. Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs is presenting a discourse on Lalitatrishathi (series-2) by Vidwan Ganesha Bhatta Hobli. The programme will be held on the institute’s premises on Basavanagudi Road in Narasimharaja Colony from 6 p.m. to 7.15 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Millet walk, a procession to spread awareness on the health benefits of millet consumption, is being held today in Ballari.

2. KLE University in Hubballi is making preparations for the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the campus later in the week.

From south Karnataka

1. National Conference of Zoo Directors begins in Mysuru today.

2. Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation MD is speaking today on the launch of various projects in five districts.

3. A walkathon is being held in Mysuru to popularise millets, and inauguration of a workshop on benefits of millets.

From coastal Karnataka

Samarasya Mangaluru has raised the issue of alleged illegal activities in the city that are disturbing peace. The organisation will spell out details today.