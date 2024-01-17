Top news developments in Karnataka on January 17, 2024

January 17, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

1. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will be holding a review meeting in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) today. He is expected to seek details about Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, the work on which is moving at a snail’s pace.

2. A day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “sleeping” on the issues concerning the state and alleged that the Centre has neglected the aspirations of Kannadigas, the BJP reacts sharply and says it is far from the truth. On social media platform X, Mr. Siddaramaiah had said, “A stark reality in Karnataka, where central funds are reduced or denied, aspirations of Kannadigas neglected, relief funds from Union govt yet to reach the farmers.” Karnataka has been raising the issue of not receiving any drought relief from Centre.

3. A delegation led by Industries Minister M.B. Patil continues talks with various investors at Davos. Today the delegation met representatives of Hitachi.

4. The restoration work at the heritage Venkatappa Art Gallery officially begins today. H.K. Patil, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism, T.K. Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary, Tourism, and other senior representatives from the government will participate. M.R. Jaishankar, Chairman Brigade Group and Lifetime Trustee of Brigade Foundation, will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural event at the venue at 11 a.m. The restoration is being taken up by Brigade Foundation.

5. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will hand over appointment orders to 264 selected candidates for the Technical Assistant posts. Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy is chief guest at the programme at KSRTC Central office premises, Shanthinagar, at 3 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Inauguration of National Youth Day programme conducted by Department of Collegiate Education and District Legal Services Authority in Mysuru.

2. Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda reviews departmental work at Mysuru.

3. Gati Shakti unit meeting is being held today to review progress of railway projects in Mysuru division chaired by MP Pratap Simha.

From North Karnataka

1. Yadgir District In-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur will chair quarterly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting in Yadgir. The daylong review meeting will start 11 a.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Minister in-charge of Udupi district, Lakshmi R Hebbalkar will distribute title deeds to people at the taluk offices in Brahmavara (and at Kundapura in Udupi district.

2. Udupi city gears up for the 252th Paryaya festival on January 18. The senior seer of Puthige Mutt Sugunendra Tirtha will take over the responsibility of managing the Sri Krishna Mutt for next two years, tomorrow. It will be his fourth paryaya.

3. Bharat Foundation will organise the sixth edition of Mangaluru Litt Fest for three days from January 19. The foundation authorities will give details of the sessions scheduled at a press conference in Mangaluru at 3.30 p.m.

