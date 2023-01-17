Top news developments in Karnataka on January 17, 2023

January 17, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in New Delhi to take part in the BJP national executive meeting. He has announced in the national capital yesterday that the party plans four rath yatras in Karnataka after the budget session in February.

2. Centre for Human Genetics, Bengaluru, is organizing the 9th David A. Hungerford Memorial lecture on ‘Beyond the Cancer Genome’ by Siddhartha Mukherjee, author and physician, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, at CHG Auditorium, Biotech Park, Electronics City Phase I from 4 p.m. onwards.

3. Karnataka State Government Employees Association is organizing Sankranti Suggi, to be inaugurated by Dr. K.S. Krishnareddy, Secretary to the Government, Department of Public Works. This is on the Association premises in Cubbon Park from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

4. Karnataka State Police is holding its annual sports day today. Raghavendra Auradkar, Administrative Member, Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal, was the chief guest at the event that was held at KSRP sports ground in Koramangala at 9 a.m.

5. As part of Pradhan Manthi TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, CBNAAT machine and handheld X-ray machine will be donated from MPLAD Funds by Lahar Singh Siroya, Rajya Sabha MP, to BBMP Babu Jagjivan Ram Referral Hospital, Raipuram in Chamarajpet to facilitate speedy TB diagnosis. MLA B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan and others will participate. Hospital premises, at 11 a.m.

6. A Chinese photography exhibition has been organised by India-China Friendship Association, Karnataka, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath premises on Kumarakrupa Road.

7. Rajamahal Vilas Sangeetha Sabha is presenting Sankranti music festival with Carnatic music programme by K.C. Lalitha and Shubha Sharath and party, between 5 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. Discourse on Bhagavata by Dr. Aralu Mallige Parthasaraty from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Sri Radhakrishna temple premises in Sanjaynagar, next to Sanjaynagar Police Station.

From north Karnataka

1. Deputy Commissioner has imposed prohibitory orders in the light of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti inviting Kolhapur MP to martyr’s day celebration in Belagavi. There has been tension in the district for over a month over Karnataka-Maharashtra border row.

2. Police continue investigation into threatening call to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from inmate of Hindalga prison.

3. National youth festival concluded in Dharwad with people enjoying the cultural show till late into the night yesterday.

4. Farmers’ organisations have called for Kalaburagi bandh demanding special package to compensate farmers whose red gram crop is destroyed by wilt disease.

From coastal Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada ZP CEO Kumara inaugurates workshop on financing for solar-based livelihood solutions, learning for scaling up, organised by GIZ and Selco Solar Lights, at Bankers’ Institute of Rural Development, Bondel.

From south Karnataka

Member Secretary of District Legal Services Authority and senior civil judge Devaraj Bhute to inaugurate day-long legal awareness camp at Ghousianagar in Mysuru.