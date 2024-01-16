GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Top news developments in Karnataka on January 16, 2024 

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

January 16, 2024 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Republic Day flower show. Details of this year’s event will be shared today.

A file photo of Republic Day flower show. Details of this year’s event will be shared today. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

1. Karnataka police is organising senior officers’ conference today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara will participate. Karnataka State Police headquarters, Nrupathunga Road, 10.30 a.m.  

2. Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar, who holds Bengaluru development portfolio, will hold grievance redressal meet ‘Government at your doorstep’, today at Gundurao Memorial Hall, Shiroor playgrounds in Seshadripuram at 9.30 a.m. 

3. Secretary, Department of Horticulture, will address a press conference to give details of Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh, 12.30 p.m. 

From north Karnataka 

1. Basavaraj Gadage, Regional Director of Visvesvaraya Technological University, will address a press conference in Kalaburagi to share details about a techno-cultural fest to be organised in Kalaburagi.

2. Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha district president Sharankumar Modi will address a press conference in Kalaburagi.

3. Maula Mulla and Mahesh Rathod, members of the district unit of the Communist Party of India, will address the press in Kalaburagi. 

4. Press meet on Veerashaiva Lingayat Global Business Conclave in Hubballi at 12.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka 

1. University of Mysore, Water Forum, Mysuru School of Architecture to hold a workshop on restoration of Purnaiah canal and future of Kukkarahalli lake.  

2. Chamarajanagar district in-charge minister Venkatesh to hold Janata Darshan and listen to public grievances. 

From coastal Karnataka 

MESCOM is holding its HT consumers’ meet, Ocean Pearl, 10.30 am.  

