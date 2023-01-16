Top news developments in Karnataka on January 16, 2023

January 16, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST

1. The Department of Posts, in association with Heritage Beku, is organising a Postal Heritage walk today at 3 p.m. from the Office of the Mail Motor Service on Millers Road. It will conclude at Sandesha Museum of Communications on Museum Road. It will be followed by an inauguration of The Evening Post Office on Museum Road Post Office, which will have extended working hours for the general public for booking their registered and speed post articles.

2. Horticulture Minister N. Muniratna will address a press conference today to give details about the Republic Day flower show that will be held in Lalbagh from January 20 to 30. The venue is Information Centre, Lalbagh, at 12 noon.

3. Raj Mahal Vilas Sangeetha Sabha will be presenting Rhythms Sankranti Music Festival — a Carnatic music programme by Shwetha Aravind and team, between 5 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. The event will also see Bhagavata Saptaha from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. by Dr. Aralu Mallige Parthasarathy. The programme will be held at Sri Radhakrishna Temple premises in Sanjaynagar, next to Sanjaynagar Police Station.

4. Chinese photographic exhibition organised by India China Friendship Association, Karnataka will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath premise on Kumarakrupa Road.

From North Karnataka

1. Governor Thaavar Chand Gehlot and Union Minister Anurag Thakur to participate in Valedictory ceremony of National Youth Festival at 10 am in Dharwad.

From South Karnataka

1. Mysuru Urban Development Authority to hold talks with farmers of Bommenhalli in the taluk on joint venture for land development on a 50:50 basis for new projects. The 50:50 concept entails MUDA developing the acquired land into sites and it will retain 50% for public distribution while farmers will get 50% of the developed sites in lieu of cash compensation and are free to sell it at market rate to the site aspirants.

2. Electric bus from Bengaluru to arrive in Mysuru today as the first run of maiden inter-city services of zero emission buses.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Release of the video “Make way for the Ambulance” by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Geetha D Kulkarni. Kasturba Medical College Dean B. Unnikrishnan, KMC Mangaluru Regional Chief Operating Officer Saghir Siddiqui and others to participate at the KMC Hospital premises at 10.30 am.

2. Southern Railway has proposed to the Railway Board to extend Bengaluru-Kannur Express via Mangaluru further down to Kozhikode. The train was extended to Kannur from Mangaluru a decade ago much against public opinion.