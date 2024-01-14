Top news developments in Karnataka on January 14, 2024

January 14, 2024 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are visiting Manipur today to participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

2. BJP state leaders are cleaning the premises of various temples in all the districts of the State today in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clean the premises of temples ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

3. Surgical Society of Bengaluru is organising CPR/First Aid training programme today. Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao will inaugurate. Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Dr. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil will preside over the event while Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, B. Dayanand will be the chief guest. Additional Commissioner of Police, East and Administration, Raman Gupta will participate as the guest of honour. The event will be held at Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, at 9 a.m.

4. Bharatiya Academy of Linguistics and Communications is celebrating National Youth Day — Bal Sankalpa 2024, Prof. M.V. Rajiv Gowda, former Rajya Sabha Member, MLA Pradeep Eshwar, film actress Bhavya to participate. The event will be held at Thimmakka Patel Venkatappa Kalyana Mantapa, Sunkadakatte, at 11 a.m.

5. Oman Kannadigara Vedike and Chaya Sahitya Prakashana are jointly organising a book release programme of “Arabara Naadinalli Kannadigaru“ edited by P.S. Ranganath. The programme will be held at Kannada Sahitya Parishath, Pampa Mahakavi Road, Chamarajpet at 10 a.m.

6. Vishwa Dharma Chetana Manch - Bengaluru Kendra is organising Sri Anand Mahotsav in the presence of Siddhaguru, Siddheswar Brahmarishi Gurudev, from Tirupati. The programme will be held at the Royal Senate, Palace Grounds, Gate No. 6, near Mekhri Circle, Bellary Road, at 4 p.m.

7. Vidwan R.K. Srikantan Trust is organising a two-day 28th Annual Sankranti Music festival to commemorate the 104th birth anniversary of R.K. Srikantan from today. Today’s programme will feature Nadaswara by Surendra and party at 5.15 p.m.; followed by Swagatham dance by Preethi Prasad, festival inaugural ceremony, and felicitation function. The day’s programme will conclude with a vocal concert by Rudrapatnam S. Ramakanth and party from 7.15 p.m. to 8.45 p.m. The event will be held at Seva Sadan Hall, 14th Cross, Malleswaram.

8. Bangalore International Arts Festival, in association with Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, will present its 16th edition of BIAF. The concert will be led by Dr. Suma Sudhindra on Veena. The other team members include V.K. Raman on flute, B.C. Manjunath on mrudangam, Konekol, Karthik Mani - drums, Ned McGowdan flute and contrabass flute, Lydie Thonnard - flute and Piccolo, Gilles Carlier - Piano and Clarinet and Laurent Peckels - bass. The programme will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa Road, from 6 p.m.

9. Sapthak Bangalore will present Lalita Naman in memory of Lalitha Shivaram Ubhayaker and guru vandan today. As part of the programme, there will be two music concerts. A concert by Sanjoy Banerjee from Kolkata and party. Followed by a vocal concert by Venkatesh Kumar and party. During the event, Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, Dharwad, will be felicitated. The programme will be held at Havyaka Sabhabhavan, 11th Cross, Malleswaram, near Railway Station, from 5 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Chitra Santhe, a day-long exhibition and sale of artworks, especially paintings, will be held outside Town Hall in Kalaburagi.

2. Annul fair of Mylaralingeshwara temple at Mylapur in Yadgir district. An age old ritual of devotees throwing live goats and sheep on moving Pallakki is followed despite ban on it.

From South Karnataka

1. Team Mysuru Foundation to celebrate Swami Vivekananda Jayanti and Youth Day with a slew of competition for children.

2. Karnataka State Veerashaiva and Lingayat Employees Association is organising Pratibha Puraskara, a prize distribution for talented children and felicitation to retired employees.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. H. K. Patil, Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, inaugurates Beary’s Knowledge Campus at Kodi, Kundapur in Udupi district at 11 a.m. Later he will hold a meeting with D. Veerendra Heggade, Rajya Sabha Member and Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala on protecting monuments, at Dharmasthala, 4.30 p.m.

2. Ramakrishna Mutt to take up its monthly Swacchata Shramadan in Mangaladevi Temple area in Mangaluru, 7.30 a.m.

3. BGM Art Trust organises a drawing competition at mini Town Hall in Mangaluru on the occasion of 103rd birth anniversary of noted artist late B.G. Mohammed. BGM Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to senior artist B. Ganesh Somayaji. Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur will preside over the award presentation at noon.

