GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top news developments in Karnataka on January 13, 2024

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

January 13, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will attend Halumatha cultural festival and Basava Sharana Mela in north Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will attend Halumatha cultural festival and Basava Sharana Mela in north Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Handout E Mail

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in north Karnataka today attending two big events. One is Halumatha cultural festival, which is an event in Raichur district organised by the Kuruba community to which he belongs. The other is a Basava Sharana Mela, at Koodala Sangama in Bagalkot district organised by the Veerashiva-Lingayat community.

2. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, author Sudha Murthy, actor Ramesh Arvind among others participates in the concluding event of Brand Bengaluru Ideathon for school students at Conrad Hotel at at 2 p.m.

3. The Infosys Science Foundation is organising the Infosys Prize 2023 ceremony today. Brian Schmidt, Nobel Laureate in Physics 2011, Vice Chancellor of Australian National University, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at The Taj West End, at 5.30 p.m. 

4. The book Ellindalo Haari Bandu by art critic, photographer and writer Giridhar Khasnis, published by Navakarnataka Publications, will be released today Gallery Sumukha premises on BTS Depot Road, in Wilson Garden. at 5.30 p.m. 

5. Janamana Prathistana, Bengaluru, is organising a discussion on Purushothama Das Heggade’s novel Purushothamayana. The programme, to be presided over by Lakshman Kodase, writer, Janamana Prathistana will be held at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana on J.C. Road, at 10.30 a.m. 

6. Karnataka Engineers Academy jointly with Karnataka Senior Engineers Forum is organising a souvenir 2024 release and felicitation programme. Dr. Padmanabhan Balaram, Director (Retd.), Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will be the chief guest.  The programme will be held at Karnataka Engineers Academy, KEA Prabhath Rangamandira, C.A. Site No. 1, 8th Main Road, Kamalanagar, at 10.30 a.m.

7. Rajmahal Vilas Sangeetha Sabha and Sri Raghavendra Seva Samithi on the eve of Sankranti will present a vocal  concert by Sangeetha Katti Kulkarni and party. The programme will be held at Parimala Bhavana, Raghavendraswamy Mutt premises, 6th Cross, NGEF Layout, Sanjaynagar, between 6.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to hold discussions with NHAI officials on widening of Mysuru-T. Narasipur Highway.

2. Graduation Day of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Home Minister G. Parameshwara at the Kambala in Narigana, near Ullal.

2. Condolence meet for Amruth Someshwar, Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Tulu Bhavan, Urva Store, 3 p.m.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.