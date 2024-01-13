Top news developments in Karnataka on January 13, 2024

January 13, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in north Karnataka today attending two big events. One is Halumatha cultural festival, which is an event in Raichur district organised by the Kuruba community to which he belongs. The other is a Basava Sharana Mela, at Koodala Sangama in Bagalkot district organised by the Veerashiva-Lingayat community.

2. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, author Sudha Murthy, actor Ramesh Arvind among others participates in the concluding event of Brand Bengaluru Ideathon for school students at Conrad Hotel at at 2 p.m.

3. The Infosys Science Foundation is organising the Infosys Prize 2023 ceremony today. Brian Schmidt, Nobel Laureate in Physics 2011, Vice Chancellor of Australian National University, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at The Taj West End, at 5.30 p.m.

4. The book Ellindalo Haari Bandu by art critic, photographer and writer Giridhar Khasnis, published by Navakarnataka Publications, will be released today Gallery Sumukha premises on BTS Depot Road, in Wilson Garden. at 5.30 p.m.

5. Janamana Prathistana, Bengaluru, is organising a discussion on Purushothama Das Heggade’s novel Purushothamayana. The programme, to be presided over by Lakshman Kodase, writer, Janamana Prathistana will be held at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana on J.C. Road, at 10.30 a.m.

6. Karnataka Engineers Academy jointly with Karnataka Senior Engineers Forum is organising a souvenir 2024 release and felicitation programme. Dr. Padmanabhan Balaram, Director (Retd.), Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at Karnataka Engineers Academy, KEA Prabhath Rangamandira, C.A. Site No. 1, 8th Main Road, Kamalanagar, at 10.30 a.m.

7. Rajmahal Vilas Sangeetha Sabha and Sri Raghavendra Seva Samithi on the eve of Sankranti will present a vocal concert by Sangeetha Katti Kulkarni and party. The programme will be held at Parimala Bhavana, Raghavendraswamy Mutt premises, 6th Cross, NGEF Layout, Sanjaynagar, between 6.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to hold discussions with NHAI officials on widening of Mysuru-T. Narasipur Highway.

2. Graduation Day of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Home Minister G. Parameshwara at the Kambala in Narigana, near Ullal.

2. Condolence meet for Amruth Someshwar, Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Tulu Bhavan, Urva Store, 3 p.m.