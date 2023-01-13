Top news developments in Karnataka on January 13, 2023

January 13, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:42 am IST

1. A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hubballi, preparations are already on for more visits to Karnataka in the election year. Revenue Minister R. Ashok will convene a meeting with officials in Kalaburagi in north Karnataka to review preparedness for the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit on January 19.

2. Foundation stone will be laid today for installing statues of Basaveshwara and Kempegowda on the premises of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

3. Indian Institute of Public Administration and the Department of Health and Family Welfare are jointly organizing a round-table meeting on ‘Management of COVID-19 in Karnataka: Lessons for the Future’. Inaugural address by S.V. Ranganath, former Chief Secretary, and Chairman, Indian Institute of Public Administration. The meeting will be held at Multipurpose Hall (I Floor), IAS Officers’ Association Building, No. 1, Infantry Road, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

4. National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, with Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is organizing a panel discussion on ‘Works & Life of Krishna Setty’, in conjunction with the ongoing exhibition of the artist. It will be moderated by Dr. R H Kulkarni, art historian at the auditorium of NGMA, #49, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, from 4 p.m.

5. Kappanna Angala will be presenting a classical dance programme by Padmini Ravi and Vasundara Doreswamy to mark the 75th birthday of stage designer and theatre organiser Kappanna. The event will be held at Kappanna Angala, No. 148/1, 32 A Main Road, J.P. Nagar, Phase 1, from 6 p.m. onwards.

6. Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs, in association of Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka, will be presenting a Hindustani vocal concert by Pandit Ravikiran and party on the institute’s premises on Basavanagudi Road in Narasimharaja Colony from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

7. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present a Carnatic vocal concert by Sikkil Gurucharan and party on the foundation’s premises on 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m.

8. As part of TNQ Distinguished Lectures in the Life Sciences Series II, Professor Ron Vale will be speaking on ‘Marvelous Molecular Motors’ at J.N. Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science campus, from 4.30 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

N. Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner, will give details on the seizure of ganja and arrest of several persons, including some doctors. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to discuss this issue, among other issues, with police officials in Udupi.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru District Legal Services Authority is giving details on Lok Adalat and inauguration of legal aid office.

2. Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil to visit Halebeedu in Hassan district to inaugurate Krishi Mela.

From north Karnataka

1. Youth festival is being organised in Dharwad today.

2. VHP and Bajrang Dal are seeking demolition of a mosque in Belagavi that they allege is illegal.