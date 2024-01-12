January 12, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

1. Congress government in Karnataka today launches its ambitious fifth and final guarantee, Yuva Nidhi, which promises financial assistance to unemployed youth. The scheme is being inaugurated at Shivamogga by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with his cabinet colleagues. District administrations across the State are celebrating National Youth Day on Vivekananda Jayanthi and launching a registration drive to enrol beneficiaries for Yuva Nidhi scheme.

2. In yet another case of moral policing, six persons have been arrested in Haveri district in north Karnataka for allegedly barging into a hotel room and assaulting a Muslim woman and Hindu man. Based on the woman’s allegations, police have also invoked charge of gang rape. They had earlier booked a case of assault and outraging modesty.

3. All three political parties — Congress, BJP and JD(S) — are holding meetings in preparation for Lok Sabha elections.

4. B.PAC is organising a seminar on ‘The role of youths in building a better Bengaluru’ today. Prof. Rajeev Gowda, Vice-Chairperson, State Institute for the Transformation of Karnataka and former Rajya Sabha MP, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at St. Anne’s First Grade College on Millers Road, from 12.30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m.

5. Sapthaswara Arts and Creations will present Nruthyarpan, a Bharatanatya programme of Vibha S. Prasad today. The programme will be held at ADA Rangamandira on J.C. Road, from 5.45 p.m.

6. Kriyative Theatre will present a solo play Singarevva mathu aramane by Lakshmi Chandrashekar at 3.30 p.m. This will be followed by Singarevva and the Palace in English at 7 p.m., at Indian Institute of World Culture, B.P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi.

From north Karnataka

1. Halumatha Samskritika Vaibhava, a two-day Kuruba community cultural festival, will begin at 11.30 a.m. at Kanaka Guru Peetha, Veeragota in Deodurga taluk of Raichur district.

2. Newly-elected Ballari Mayor will take charge at Ballari City Corporation office today.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, is holding the Karnataka Development Plan meeting in Netravathi auditorium of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat. He will inaugurate National Youth Day at Ramakrishna mutt in Mangaluru.

2. KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed meets local party leaders in the district party office at 2 p.m. in connection with State-level convention of party workers in Mangaluru on January 21.

From south Karnataka

Agriculture Minister and Mandya district-in-charge minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy to inaugurate Krishi Mela in Adichunchanagari.