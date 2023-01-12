Top news developments in Karnataka on January 12, 2023

January 12, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival at Hubballi in north Karnataka today, at 4 pm at Railway Sports Ground, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. In Bengaluru, Social Welfare and Backward Classes Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and N Thippesway, principal mentor of Samartha Bharatha, will be participating in the event at Jnanajyothi auditorium, BCU premises, Palace Road, from 11 a.m. onwards.

2. Charaka Women’s Multipurpose Industrial Co-operative Society, Bheemanakone and DESI Trust, Bengaluru, are jointly organizing a buyer-seller meet to be inaugurated by T. Ramesh, Chief General Manager, NABARD, Bengaluru. The inauguration will be followed by fashion show, panel discussion on sustainable practices in production. Venue is Chitrakala Parishat, Kumarakrupa Road, 4 p.m. onwards.

3. Inaugural programme of Rashtriya Dravida Sangha today with poet Banjagere Jayaprakash and MLA and former Minister Satish Jarkhiholi in attendance. The event is at Bharat Scouts and Guides Auditorium, near Maharani’s College on Palace Road, from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m..

4. Karnataka Dalit Entrepreneurs’ Association is organizing 2023-24 pre budget meeting today. Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, Dr. E.V. Ramanareddy, will inaugurate the event at Mahadeva Desai Auditorium, Gandhi Bhavan, on Kumarakrupa Road.

5. Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs, in association of Department of Kannada and Culture, will be presenting a vocal recital by Amrutha Venkatesh, accompanied by Mumbai R. Madhavan on violin and B.C. Manjunath on mrudanga. The programme will be held at the institute’s premises on Basavanagudi Road in Narasimharaja Colony from 5.30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

6. Sadguru Sri Thyagabrahma Aradhana Kainkarya Trust will present Pancharatna Kruthi goshti gayana from 11 a.m.; valedictory music concerts between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. by various musicians, including Ballari M. Raghavendra (6 p.m.), R.N. Srilatha (6.40 p.m.), violin and veena by Kumaresh and Jayanthi Kumaresh and party (7 p.m.) vocal recital by Vijay Prakash and party (8 p.m.), at Sri Sringeri Shankara Mutt, Shankara Mutt Road, Shankarapuram, Chamarajpet.

7. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present Pancharatna goshti gayana on the foundation’s premises on 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 7 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Environmentalists and activists to spell out their action plan to revive Save Chamundi Hills movement. This follows announcement of ‘development’ works atop Chamundi Hills to be taken up at a cost of nearly ₹50 crore with Central government funding.

2. Launch of a slew of development works with assistance from 15th Finance Commission to be laid by MLA Appacchu Ranjan at Madikeri

From coastal Karnataka

Shobha Karandlaje, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, to preside over District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in Udupi at 2 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Students have alleged moral policing on Central University of Karnataka (CUK) campus in Kalaburagi, with girl students claiming they were harassed by security and staff. Students protested outside VC’s residence late night yesterday.

2. The Hindu In School Science fest in Ballari today.