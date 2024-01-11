January 11, 2024 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a statement issued this morning, has endorsed the stand taken by Congress high command on not attending the Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. He has said what should have been a moment of mutual respect and devotion has been turned into a party function by the BJP.

2. The stage is getting set for the launch of the fifth and final guarantee scheme of the Congress government Yuva Nidhi on Friday in Shivamogga. The scheme provides financial assistance to the educated unemployed youth in the State.

3. The grievance redressal meet organised by Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar will be held today at Jaraganahalli Government School ground on Kanakapura Road from 9.30 a.m. Grievances of residents living in Bengaluru South, Bommanahalli and Koodlu ward will be addressed.

4. Political parties continue consultations in preparation of Lok Sabha elections. BJP’s two-day cluster-wise meeting on LS poll preparations ends today while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participates in AICC consultation on manifesto on Zoom.

5. Opposition BJP has taken exception to the Congress government’s decision to appointment a committee of party workers to oversee implementation of guarantee schemes. BJP has claimed it would further increase financial burden on state exchequer by ₹16 crore given the facilities and remuneration promised to those appointed to the committee.

6. Ministry of Handlooms and Textiles and Karnataka State Co-operative Handloom Weavers Federation Limited are jointly organising the Harshkala 2024 National Handloom Mela. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Minister for Textiles Shivanand Patil and others will participate in the programme that will be held at Kassia Bhavan in Vijayanagar at 11 a.m.

7. Souharda Karnataka is organising a State-level convention on “Souharda Karnataka parampare mattu samakaalinate.” Noted personalities such as Baraguru Ramachandrappa, Justice H.L. Nagamohan Das, Na. D’Souza, Prof. Aravind Malagatti, Salim Ahmed, Prof. H.L. Pushpa, U. Basavaraj, Badagalapura Nagendra will participate. Dr. K. Marulasiddappa will preside over the programme to be held at Mary Devasiya Auditorium, NGO Hall, Cubbon Park at 11 a.m.

8. A one-day symposium on Unravelling Life Science Through Technology, organised by Zoological Society of Bengaluru City University (BCU), Department of Zoology, BCU, will be held today. Vice-Chancellor of BCU Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi will be the chief guest. The symposium will be held in Seminar Hall, Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College campus, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

9. K.S. Muddappa Smaraka Trust, Krishnapura Doddi, will present Karisidda, Kuvempu’s narrative poem, and Shakthi Mitra, a solo programme on electrical safety by Kaggere Manjunath. The programme will be held on the City Central Library premises in Hampinagar, West zone, at 6.30 p.m.

10. Karnataka State Police is organising its annual sports meet today. S. Mariswamy, Director General of Police (retired), will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at K.S.R.P. Sports Stadium in Koramangala from 9 a.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal inaugurates road safety week – 2024. Vijay Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Yenepoya University speaks at the inaugural session in Mangaluru, 11 a.m.

2. A hero stone (veera kallu) with an inscription is found at Ulturu-Kattemane in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district. The inscription has Kannada language with script used during 15-16th century, says T. Murugeshi, a former Associate Professor, Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva, Udupi district.

From north Karnataka

1. Yellu Amavasye festival is being celebrated with fervour in several parts of north Karnataka.

2. Minister Satish Jarkiholi will urge the Chief Minister to launch a health insurance scheme for Kannadigas across India. This comes after Maharashtra launched a scheme for Marathi-speakers in the border districts of Karnataka.

From south Karnataka

1. All India Institute of Speech and Hearing to conduct 4th conference on Augmentative and Alternative Communication at Mysuru.

2. Children’s Literature Festival by Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust begins.

