Top news developments in Karnataka on January 11, 2023

January 11, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

1. A day after an accident claimed the life of a mother and her toddler son near a Namma Metro construction site, questions are being raised about the extent to which safety measures are in place in such places all over Bengaluru. Metro construction is happening at a hectic pace in several places.

2. Congress is set to begin its bus rally from Belagavi and Chikkodi today, kickstarting its election campaign. KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar, AICC in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah to participate.

3. The twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad are being spruced up for National Youth Festival to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Restrictions have been imposed on vehicular movement in Hubballi and the city is on high alert.

4. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of financial assistance for the handloom and power loom weavers under the Nekar Sanman scheme at Krishna, at 11:30 am. An amount of ₹ 5,000 will be given to handloom or powerloom weavers for the year 2022-23.

5. A national conclave on financial literacy organized by National Livelihood Campaign, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, will be held in Bengaluru today. It will be inaugurated by Sadvi Niranjan Jyothi, Minister for State for Rural Development, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, will participate in the event at the Leela Bharati City Hotel, Hegde Nagar, from 3 p.m. onwards.

6. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Astronautical Society of India are jointly organizing a three-day workshop on ‘Space situational awareness and space traffic management - growing concerns on space environment’. It will be held at Hotel Sheraton Grand, Brigade Gateway in Rajajinagar from 4 p.m. onwards.

7. Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs, in association of Department of Kannada and Culture, has organised a talk on ‘Life and achievements of Prof. L.S. Sheshagiri Rao’ by Prof. P.V. Narayana. The programme will be held at the institute’s premises on Basavanagudi Road in Narasimharaja Colony from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

8. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present a Carnatic vocal concert by Amrutha Venkatesh and party on the foundation’s premises on 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m.

9. Sadguru Sri Thyagabrahma Aradhana Kainkarya Trust will present music concerts between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. by various musicians, including Ballari M. Raghavendra (6 p.m.), R.N. Srilatha (6.40 p.m.), violin and veena by Kumaresh and Jayanthi Kumaresh and party (7 p.m.), vocal recital by Vijay Prakash and party (8 p.m.), at Sri Sringeri Shankara Mutt, Shankara Mutt Road, Shankarapuram, Chamarajpet.

From south Karnataka

1. A heritage club will be inaugurated at Karnataka State Open University in association with Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage at Mysuru

2. Auto drivers in Mysuru to hold a protest against the introduction of bike taxis, which they argue will severely impact their livelihood.

From coastal Karnataka

Members of Youth Red Cross and students of University First Grade College, Mangalagangotri, Mangalore University, cleaned the bus shelter at Mangalore University campus under ‘clean Mangaluru’ campaign of the Indian Red Cross Society, at 9 a.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Safai Karmachari Corporation chairman Shivanna Kote and other office-bearers to attend awareness workshop for civic workers at Rangamandir in Kalaburagi.

2. Coordinating committee of JD(S) Dalit wing will felicitating Sharanagowda Kandkur for nomination as candidate from Gurmitkal constituency in the next Assembly elections..