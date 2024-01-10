January 10, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

1. Goa and Karnataka police continue investigation into alleged killing of a four-year-old boy by his mother Suchana Seth in a resort in Goa. The police conducted a mahajar at the site of the alleged crime while the body of the child was cremated by his father in Bengaluru. The West Bengal-born 39-year-old mother headed a startup firm in Bengaluru.

2. Starting today, fuel prices at the petrol outlets in Karnataka will also be displayed in Kannada. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Tuesday that the price of petrol at the fuel outlets here is only in English and Hindi, and there was a demand that the information should be publicised in Kannada too.

3. Continuing its consultations ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress will hold meetings of district presidents and district-in-charge ministers today. Tomorrow (January 11), central leaders of the Congress have decided to hold a meeting with 15 senior Ministers of the Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet in New Delhi to decide the strategy and candidates. All political parties, including opposition BJP and JD(S), are in preparation mode for the polls. The two parties, in alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, are holding a series of meetings separately in resorts.

4. Bandaya Sahitya Sangatane, Bengaluru, is organising a seminar on Kuvempu and releasing the book “Kuvempu vichara sahitya nirmapakaru”, written by G.N. Upadhya and published by Jana Prakashana. Writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa to preside over the programme to be held at the Government Arts College at 3 p.m

From north Karnataka

In a controversial move, the Maharashtra government sets up common service centres across the border district of Belagavi to enroll Marathi-speaking population for their health insurance scheme.

2. Nudi Habba (Convocation) of Kannada University will be held on its campus in Hampi in Vijayanagara district at 5 pm. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will participate.

From coastal Karnataka

1. In its ‘Yakshayana’ series of video-recording the life and achievements of senior Yakshagana artistes, P. Dayananda Pai and P. Satish Pai, Yakshagana Adhyayana Kendra at Mangalore University will record the Yakshagana journey of senior bhagavatha (singer-cum-director) of Tenku Thittu school of Yakshagana Kuriya Ganapthi Shastry, at 2 p.m. Earlier, it had recorded the life of M. Prabhakara Joshi.

2. Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, New and Renewable Energy inaugurates ‘Aadarsha Grama Gramotsava’ at Balpa village, Sullia taluk, in Dakshina Kannada district. It is the village selected by Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel to develop as a model village.

From south Karnataka

1. Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar launches Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Mandya.

2. Mysuru city police organise rally to create public awareness on dangers of drug abuse.

