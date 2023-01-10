Top news developments in Karnataka on January 10, 2023

January 10, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hubballi on January 12 to inaugurate national youth festival, in which over 7,500 youths from across India will participate. On January 19, the PM will inaugurate Narayanapura Left Bank Canal.

2. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah is in the limelight for two reasons. Yesterday, he announced that he would want to contest from Kolar if high commands permits, and reasons behind this choice are being debated. Also, the release of a book on the former Chief Minister titled ‘Siddu Nija Kanasugalu’, with allegedly derogatory portrayal of him, was stayed by the court yesterday. Today, Mysuru city police have imposed prohibitory orders for 200 metres around Rangayana ahead of the plans to gherao the theatre repertory to condemn the efforts to show Mr. Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar in poor light through theatre.

3. Maj. General Ravi Murugan, AVSM, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, will today give details on the Army Day to be held in Bengaluru.

4. Bangalore University History Museum, in association with Karnataka State Archives Department, is organizing a two-day exhibition of historical documents and photographs from today at the History Museum building of Jnana Bharathi campus, from 10 a.m. onwards.

5. Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs, in association of Department of Kannada and Culture, will be presenting a talk on life and achievements of Prof. L.S. Sheshagiri Rao by Prof. P.V. Narayana in the institute’s premises on Basavanagudi Road in Narasimharaja Colony from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

6. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present a Carnatic vocal concert by Prince Rama Varma and party on the foundation’s premises on 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m.

7. Sadguru Sri Thyagabrahma Aradhana Kainkarya Trust will present music concerts between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. by various musicians, including Manasi Prasad (6.20 p.m.), Saralaya sisters (7.20 p.m.), Suma Sudheendra (7.40 p.m.), Pravin Godkhindi (8.40 p.m.) at Sri Sringeri Shankara Mutt, Shankara Mutt Road, Shankarapuram, Chamarajpet.

From coastal Karnataka

Preparations are on for beach utsava to mark the culmination of silver jubilee celebrations of Udupi district from January 20.

From north Karnataka

1. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to lead panch ratna yatra in Kalaburagi today.

2. Karnataka Pranth Raitha Sangha district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty and others will give details on their demand for compensation for crop damage and call for Kalaburagi bandh.

From south Karnataka

Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has organized it’s first Adalat to resolve grievances of the public.