Top news developments in Karnataka on January 1, 2024

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

January 01, 2024 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Birth anniversary of Amarashilpi Jakanachari is being celebrated across Karnataka on January 1, 2024.

1. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has kicked off the new year with the launch of the PSLV-C58 X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) mission

2. Senior bureaucrats and heads of departments are meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today. 

3. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present Amarashilpi Jakanachari awards today at a programme to mark the birth anniversary of sculptor Jakanachari.

From north Karnataka 

1. Karnataka Border Area Development Authority chairman Prakash Mattihali, along with Afzalpur PWD engineer, will inspect the work of Samskritika Bhavan being built in Akkalakote in Maharashtra. (11 am). He will later meet Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner in the evening. 

2. Ballari district administration will celebrate Amarashilpi Jakanachari Smarana Dina at Hongirana Cultural Complex in Ballari 11 am. 

3. Sculptor Jakanachari birth anniversary celebrations in Kittur Karnataka region 

From south Karnataka 

1. Mysuru district administration to observe Amarashilpi Jakanachari Memorial Day at Kalamandira in Mysuru. 

2. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to launch development projects along National Highway 275, passing through Sampaje Ghat in Madikeri taluk of Kodagu district. 

From coastal Karnataka 

NH 75 Ghat stretch between Sakleshpur and Maranahalli is again full of potholes. Shiradi Ghat concrete stretch too has potholes. 

