Top news developments in Karnataka on January 1, 2023

January 01, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST

1. The Environment Support Group is organising a programme titled ‘Celebrating K.P. Sasi - a chronicler of our troubled times’ to pay tribute to Sasi. The venue is Bangalore International Centre, Domlur at 11.30 a.m.

2. Sangeeha Sambhrama, an Institution of Music and Dance is organising the 13th National Music and Dance festival titled Nirantharam. It will be held at Seva Sadan, 14th Cross, Malleswaram, from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

3. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present a Carnatic vocal concert by Dr. Sumithra Vasudev and party. The programme will be held on the Foundation’s premises on 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. Union minister Pralhad Joshi to address press conference about national youth festival in Hubballi at 1 pm

2. Koli community leaders Shivasharnappa Kobal and Ravindra Verma will address press about Scheduled Tribes reservation at 11 am

3. Bheema Putri Brigade Women Unit President will address about the brigade’s activities and conference at 11.30 am

From South Karnataka

1. A temple in Mysuru is distributing 2 lakh laddoos to devotees to mark the New Year

2. Mysuru District Administration to celebrate Amara Shilpi Jakkanachari Jayanti.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Rajendar Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary, Horticulture and Sericulture, will review development projects and implementation of welfare schemes of the two departments in Mangaluru at 10.15 am

2. Various volunteers under the auspices of Dakshina Kannada administration to clean Panambur beach. MP Nalin Kumar Kateel will inaugurate the cleaning activity at 8 am.

3. Congress leader M Veerappa Moily will address a press meet at 4 pm.