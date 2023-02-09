Top news developments in Karnataka on February 9, 2023

February 09, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai does a series of inaugurations today in Bengaluru, including a subway at Suranjandas Road. He will inspect railway underpasses at Marathahalli and Kundanahalli. Then he travels to Davanagere to inaugurate another set of developmental works.

2. Cabinet meets today, ahead of budget session, which will begin tomorrow with an address by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Budget will be presented on February 17.

3. Bharat Scouts and Guides, Karnataka, is organizing a programme to present Chaturtha Charan, Hirak Pankh and State award certificates to Cubs, Bulbuls, Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will present awards. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh, State Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Karnataka, P. G. R. Sindhia, and others will be the chief guests, at Glass House, Raj Bhavan, 4 p.m.

4. Bangalore Arts and Crafts Mela, exhibition of arts, crafts and handloom, is being held at Chitrakala Parishath premises, Kumarakrupa Road, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

5. Exhibition of caricatures by Nedumaran at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Ravindranath Shanbhag, human rights and consumer rights activist, presented Vishwa Konkani Puraskar to six Konkani achievers at World Konkani Centre in Mangaluru today at 10 a.m. The award carries a ₹1 lakh purse. T. V. Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education, was present.

2. Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), will listen to public grievances in the office of Inspector General of Police (Western range) in Mangaluru at 6.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Environment activists of Goa submit multiple petitions to State and Central governments against Karnataka’s Mahadayi project DPR approval.

2. Deputy Election Commissioner of India to flag off bike rally of disabled persons as part of voters’ awareness, and also distribute EPIC cards to first-time voters in Kalaburagi at 11 a.m.

3. Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti to inaugurate new pharmacy college building built by Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society in Kalaburagi at 11.15 a.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Home Minister to inaugurate Devaraja Police Station building in Mysuru today.

2. Inauguration of three-day multi-disciplinary international conference on ‘Digital Transformation, Sustainability and Well-being’ at St. Philomena’s College.

3. Media conference of Deputy Conservator of Forests Mysuru on human-animal conflict in the region