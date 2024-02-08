February 08, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

1. The State Government is hosting a Janaspandana programme today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and several Ministers will take part in the programme that will see them receiving petitions from the public during the day-long event being hosted in front of the Vidhana Soudha, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is the second such programme being hosted after the Congress government took over. A Cabinet meeting is scheduled in the evening.

2. The Centre for IT and Public Policy (CITAPP) at IIIT-B will hold a symposium on emerging opportunities and challenges in a digital society today. “Itihaasa digital society report” will be released by Kris Gopalakrishnan. The event will be held on IIIT-B campus, 26/C. Hosur Road, Electronics City, Phase 1, between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

3. Bengaluru Collective is organising a talk on “Will a caste census deliver social Justice?” by Prof. Satish Deshpande, at St. Joseph’s Law College, Bengaluru at 4 p.m.

4. Parikrama Humanity Foundation and NetApp are jointly organising Parikrama Innovations conclave today. The event will have a panel discussion on the topic “How can India prioritise climate change and what can children do to help?” The conclave will be held at The Capitol Hotel, Raj Bhavan Road, between 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m.

5. S.P. Varadaraju Atmiyara Balaga is organising the 18th S.P. Varadaraju award presentation ceremony. The award will be presented to Annapurna Sagara and B. Mallesh. Film director Girish Kasaravalli will present the awards. Writer Dr. Baraguru Ramachandrappa will participate. The programme will be held at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, Ravindra Kalakshetra premises, J.C. Road, at 5.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Day three of Suttur Jathra will feature religious meet and cattle fair.

2. Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy to interact with various Bhagya scheme beneficiaries and elicit feedback, in Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

Gulbarga University’s 44th foundation day will be celebrated at the university 11.30 a.m.

From coastal Karnataka

Anti Naxal Force intensifies search operations in the surroundings of Kollur in Udupi district in view of reports that movement of Maoists was noticed again on the border areas of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts.

