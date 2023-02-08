Top news developments in Karnataka on February 8, 2023

February 08, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who inaugurated a slew of projects in Bengaluru on Tuesday ahead of elections, will take up a similar exercise on Wednesday in Shivamogga. But he also faces the thorny issue over the closure of the historic Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant at Bhadravati in Shivamogga district. He is expected to meet the aggrieved people.

2. Revenue Minister and Chairman of 14th Biffes Organizing Committee R. Ashok will today announce the dates and other details of Bengaluru International Film festival, which is expected to be held in March.

3. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will address the 74 th batch of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) officers at National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), No. 40, HMT Factory Main Road, Jalahalli, Bengaluru, at 11 a.m.

4. Karnataka Rajya Sarkari Hiriya Haagu Padavidharetara Pratamika Shala Mukyopaadyayara Sangha, a forum of headmasters, is holding a State-level academic and administrative workshop and silver jubilee of the Sangha. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be inaugurating the event. Minister for Primary Education B.C. Nagesh and State Government Employees’ Association president C.S. Shadakshari will participate in the event at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Vasanth Nagar, 10.30 a.m. onwards.

5. All India Trade Union Congress is holding a State-level protest to press the government to scientifically and legally fix the minimum wages for over 1.7 crore workers. The protest is at Freedom Park, Seshadri Road, 11.30 a.m. onwards.

6. Voice, Visual and Vernacular Banking app for micro banking and rural customers who lack digital awareness will be launched by Ujjivan Small Finance Bank today. R. Gurumurthy, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Bengaluru, will be the chief guest, at Mysore Hall, ITC Gardenia, Residency Road, Ashok Nagar, at 12.15 p.m.

7. S.P. Varadaraju Athmiyara Balaga is organizing the 17th S.P. Varadaraju award presentation ceremony. Noted film actor Dattatreya (Dattanna) will present the awards to D. Lalithamma and Bengaluru Nagesh. Noted theatre personality B. Jayashree will be the chief guest, at Nayana auditorium, Kannada Bhavan, Ravindra Kalakshetra premises, J.C. Road, 5.30 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mayor Jayananda Anchan to perform Ganga Pooja to the Netravati river at Thumbe vented dam, near B. C. Road, which supplies drinking water to Mangaluru city and adjoining areas, as is the customary practice, at 11.30 am.

2. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will inaugurate Canara Cultural Academy of Canara High School Association in Mangaluru at 3.45 p.m. The academy intends to promote fine arts, theatre activities and music among children and youth. Later, he will attend various programmes organized by World Konkani Centre in the city at 6 p.m. Some of the programmes include unveiling of the brass statue of the founder of World Konkani Centre late Basti Vaman Shenoy, unveiling the portrait of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and inauguration of Indira and P. Gadai Lakshman Pai Centre of Excellence.

From north Karnataka

1. Congress’ Praja Dhwani Yatra led by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be in Chittapur in Kalaburagi district today.

2. A 33-year-old banana seller to cycle 1,800 km to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submit a memorandum demanding inclusion of Koli community and its synonyms in Scheduled Tribes list.

3. By choosing two Marathas for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Belagavi, the BJP hopes to achieve electoral gains in the Assembly polls.

4. Stage is getting set for Lakkundi Utsav after a gap of three years in Gadag district

From south Karnataka

1. Mega Job Mela is being held at Maharani’s College in Mysuru today.

2. District Kannada Sahitya Sammelan inauguration at Chamarajanagar.