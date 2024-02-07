February 07, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

1. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lead a dharna of the State’s Ministers and Congress party legislators at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi today in protest against the ‘step-motherly’ treatment of the Centre in devolution of funds, release of drought relief, and support for crucial projects. Karnataka government has argued that the State lost ₹1.87 lakh crore from 2017-18 onwards because of ‘unfair allocation’ under various heads.

2. In Bengaluru, BJP is holding a protest in front of Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha. BJP State president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, opposition leaders R. Ashok and Kota Srinivasa Poojari, MLAs, MLCs will participate in the protest against ‘failure’ of the government in tackling the drought situation.

3. Traffic fine system goes paperless with e-challan system becoming operational in every police station of Karnataka. It is the first State to go 100% paperless, Alok Kumar, ADGP Training, Traffic & Road Safety, Karnataka, announced in a tweet.

4. Karnataka Lalithakala Academy is organising Karnataka Suvarna Sambhrama Chitrakala camp today. Minister for Backward Classes and Kannada and Culture Shivaraj B. Thangadagi will preside over the event at Varna Art Gallery, Kannada Bhavana, J.C. Road, at 11 a.m.

5. The new building of IGNOU Regional Centre, Bengaluru, will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan virtually in the presence of Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU, at 6 p.m. The new building is located in Survey No. 222, Singena Agrahara village, Sarjapur hobli, Anekal taluk.

6. Dear Pandemic, an art show by Chithkala B.R., is a conversation between the artist and the pandemic through postcards. The show is in Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa Road, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

7. Collective Coexistence Consortium’s ongoing, month-long ‘Coexistence: The Great Elephant Migration’ programme today will feature talks and and a photo exhibition titled “Common Ground: Stories of Human - Wildlife Coexistence by Nature in Focus”. Get full details on day’s events here.

From south Karnataka

1. After the protest in Delhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be in Mysuru to participate in Suttur Jathra late evening.

2. Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports and Nehru Yuva Kendra to conduct 15th Scheduled Tribe Youth Exchange Programme in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur holds a Janaspandana programme at Surathkal Zonal Office of Mangaluru City Corporation to address grievances, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

From north Karnataka

The 126th birth anniversary of Ramabai Ambedkar will be celebrated at S.M. Pundit Rangamandir in Kalaburagi at 11 a.m.

