Top news developments in Karnataka on February 7, 2023

February 07, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to launch various development works in Bengaluru today. Important among them is launch of 108 Namma Clinics in BBMP limits. He will formally launch a clinic in Mahalakshmipuram ward of Mahalakshmi Layout. The remaining 107 clinics will be launched simultaneously, from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. Namma Clinic is one of the budgetary promises of the government.

2. The first G20 Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India’s presidency, being held in Bengaluru, concludes today.

3. Bahutva Karnataka will be organizing a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to Dileep and Ravi, who lost their lives while cleaning a sewage tank. The protest is outside Falcon City apartments on Kanakapura Road, near Konanakunte Cross metro station, 6.30 p.m.

4. Ondhu Matheradu, a Kannada play directed by Prithvi Venugopal, Sumadura and Vasantha Krishnamurthy, will be staged at Ranga Shankara in J.P. Nagar from 7.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Principal District and Sessions Judge G.S. Sangreshi to outline details of the Lok Adalat scheduled to be held in Mysuru on February 11.

2. A two-day fair of products developed by rural women entrepreneurs will begin at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri under the auspices of National Rural Livelihood Mission.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Update on suspected food poisoning in which several students of City College of Nursing were admitted to hospitals in Mangaluru.

2. Sandesha award presentation by Sandesha Foundation at Nanthoor at 6 p.m.

3. Following success of plastic mixed bitumen road construction, Udupi zilla panchayat directs all GPS to use 10% shredded plastic while building roads.

From north Karnataka

1. Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary will inaugurate Dr. Ambedkar residential school at Mudnoor village in Yadgir district.

2. Members of the Goa-based ‘Save Mahadayi’ movement to organise protest rallies in villages along the river bank.