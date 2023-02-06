Top news developments in Karnataka on February 6, 2023

February 06, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 12:15 pm IST

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the India Energy Week, International Exhibition Centre in Tumakuru at 11 a.m.

2. Prime Minister will dedicate helicopter factory of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and lay foundation stone for Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Tiptur at 5.30 pm

3. Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) is hosting the second Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Young Scientists Conclave (SCO-YSC) , a five-day event starting today. It will be inaugurated by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Government of India. The event is happening at JNCASR premises in Jakkur from 10 a.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Congress’ Praja Dhwani Yatra led by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Kamalapur, Aland and Sedam of Kalaburagi district will start at 11 am and end at 6 pm.

2. Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Pujari is attending various programme in Yadgir district.

3. Press conference by AITUC district committee H.S. Patki in Kalaburagi

4. Press conference by Mysuru Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa in Kalaburagi on the staging of ‘Tipu Nijakanasugalu'

5. MLC Shashil G Namoshi will address press in Kalaburagi

From South Karnataka

1. RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale to address 13th convocation of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysuru

2. Minister in-charge of Mysuru District S T Somashekar to participate in Shivayogi Siddarameshwara Jayanti celebrations in Mysuru

From Coastal Karnataka

1. The Congress, which launched its second round of Praja Dhwani Yatra covering coastal and maland districts from Nelyadi, under Sullia Assembly constituency, in Dakshina Kannada on February 5, will continue the yatra in other parts of Dakshina Kannada today. The party will hold the yatra in Mulki, Bajpe, Aliyar and Moodbidri from 10 am

2. The Department of Kannada and Culture will organise the first Yakshagana Sammelana sponsored by the government for two days in Udupi from February 11.

