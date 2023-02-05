Top news developments in Karnataka on February 5, 2023

February 05, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST

1. R.K. Singh, Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy will deliver a keynote address at the First G20 Energy Transition Working Group meeting. Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines will also be present. The venue is Main Convention Hall, Hotel Taj West End, from 8.45 a.m.

2. Kreeda Bharathi, Karnataka, is organising Jeeja Matha Samman, felicitation to the mothers of sports achievers. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will be the chief guest. Minister for Sericulture, sports and Youth Empowerment, Dr. K.C. Narayanagowda and All India Working President of Kreeda Bharathi Chaitanya Kashyap will be participating in the event. Th e event will be held at Raj Bhavan, 11 a.m.

3. Bahuvachana is organising a programme to pay tribute to poet and critic K.V. Tirumalesh who passed away recently. Noted personalities such as Jayant Kaikini, Pratibha Nandakumar, Vivek Shanbhag, H.S. Shivaprakash among others will be participating in the event to be held at Suchitra Naani Angala, 9th Main, B.V. Karanth Road, Banashankari II Stage, from 11 a.m. onwards.

4. SBI Geleyara Balaga, Bengaluru, is organising a programme to confer award on musician R.K. Padmanabhan and release of book titled ‘Padmanabha' written by BEM Sri. Ravindra. The event will be presided over by retired vice chancellor of Karnataka Samskruta University Dr. Mallepuram G. Venkatesh. The programme will be held at Patti Auditorium, Rama Mandira, N.R. Colony from 10 a.m. onwards.

5. Ragi Kana will present a street play ‘Muru magala mullu’ by Samudaya Team at Sri Ramakrishna Samagra Shikshana Kendra School Campus, Off Bannerghatta Road, near Decathlon sports shop, Gottigere, from 11 a.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Congress’ Praja Dhwani rally is being held in Vijayapura today. Congress top leaders Siddaramaiah and D. K. Shivakumar are participating in the rally.

2. BJP leaders to hold a meeting in Belagavi to select Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

3. Congress leader and former Chief minister Siddaramaiah to release biography of B.R. Patil, former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council in Kalaburagi at 7 pm.

4. Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar to inaugurate completed works and lay foundation stones to new projects taken up by his department at Kanakagiri in Koppal district at 12 noon.

From South Karnataka

1. A rally is being held as a show of strength by JD(S) in Chamundeshwari constituency from where local leaders had joined the Congress recently.

2. Aam Admi Party is holding a press conference

3. A peace rally is being by Mysore Diocesan Society

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Congress launches its second round of Prajad Dhwani Yatra in coastal and Malnad belts from Nelyadi in Dakshina Kannada. The party leaders B. K. Hariprasad, R V Deshpande and others to address the rally, 10.30 am.

2. All India Youth Federation to organise a seminar on New National Education Policy in Mangaluru. Siddanagouda Patil, Editor, Hosatu Kannada monthly, educationist Niranjanaradhya, former professor Purushottama Bilimale and others to speak, 9.30 am.

3. Association of Mangalore University College Teachers (AMUCT) to organise its annual convention in Mangaluru. Appaji Gowda, Director, Department of Collegiate Education, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South and others to speak, 11.30 am.

4. BJP to organise a programme to analyse Union Budge 2023-24 in Mangaluru. Tejaswi Surya, national president of the Youth Wing of the party and MP to speak, 10 am.