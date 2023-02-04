Top news developments in Karnataka on February 4, 2023

February 04, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

1. BJP is holding a special executive committee meeting in Bengaluru on Saturday to review preparations for the Assembly elections and also to prepare a calendar of events on poll preparations at least for the next one month. The meeting at Palace grounds will be attended by over 800 members. Key strategist B.L. Santhosh will take part in the meeting, which is expected to finalise dates for the rath yatra to be taken out from four different directions in the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Karnataka several times in February, which will also be planned in the meeting.

2. Congress continues separate Praja Dhwani yatras in north and south Karnataka, led by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, respectively. Mr Siddaramaiah will be in Bhalki, Aurad, Bidar and Humnabad in Bidar district while Mr Shivakumar will be in Malur, Mulbagal and Devanahalli.

3. Union Minister for Commerce and Industries, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal will interact with professionals and intellectuals on Budget 2023, and also have a conversation with start-up founders at Hotel Shangri La, Palace Road, Vasanth Nagar, 3.45 p.m.

4. Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity, Karnataka chapter, is organising a panel discussion on ‘Karnataka Assembly elections: Perspectives’. Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das, former judge of Karnataka High Court, will preside over the event. The event will be held at KAS Officer’ Association, No. 1, Infantry Road, near the police commissioner’s office. from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

5. Karnataka Unaided Schools’ Managements Association is organizing a convention to mark its 40th anniversary. K.V. Dhananjay, advocate, Supreme Court, and Chartered Accountant Madhukar Hegde will be the chief guests. The programme will be held at R.V. Teachers’ College in Jayanagar from 10 a.m. onwards.

6. BMS College of Architecture is organizing a book release and public exhibition titled ‘Anavarna’, focusing on heritage documentation of Adamar mutt, Udupi, and Panchakuta basadi, Kambadahalli, Mandya. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Maharani Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family will be as chief guests. The event is at Gallery 1 and 2, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road, 10.30 a.m.

7. Department of English, St. Joseph’s College of Commerce (Autonomous), Bengaluru, will be presenting the fifth edition of the annual Republic Day lecture series. The lecture, titled ‘Ethics, Earth, and the Anthropocene’, will be delivered by Prof. Shiv Visvanathan, a renowned intellectual. The event is at Loyola auditorium, college premises, #163, Brigade Road, Bengaluru, from 10.30 a.m.

8. Indian Institute of Cartoonists is organizing an exhibition of caricatures by Nedumaran from today. It will be on till February 19, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road.

9. Aarohi is organizing a retro film music fest in Kannada and Hindi languages at Shukra auditorium, No. 36, 15th Cross, MPL Shastri Road, Malleswaram West, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

10. NITK Alumni Association, Bangalore chapter, is organizing NITKConnect-23, the flagship business summit of NITK Surathkal alumni at BHIVE, AKR Tech Park, HSR campus from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

From north Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate residential school in Holalu village in Vijayanagara district at 3.30 p.m. and inaugurate Journalists’ convention in Vijayapura at 1 p.m. He will participate in Taralabalu Hunnime in Kottur of Vijayanagara district at 6 pm.

2. Demonstration of EVMs and electors’ awareness programme at Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi at 10.30 a.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru mayor, Corporation commissioner and MP Pratap Simha to review installation of streetlights on Outer Ring Road and on extending amenities to roadside vendors.

2. Mysuru District Congress leaders’ meeting to review party’s election preparedness, and meeting with local leaders by Congress observer and MP Raghavan.

From coastal Karnataka

1. One passenger express from Mangaluru to Madgaon is fully cancelled, two trains are short terminated and many weekly trains on Kerala-Mumbai route are cancelled between February 6 and March 4 to facilitate track renewal at the old Kulasekhara tunnel near Mangaluru.

2. New Mangaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate interacts with media today.

3. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje is participating in Abbakka Utsava at Ullal.