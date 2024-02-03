February 03, 2024 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST

1. The swearing-in ceremony of Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, will be held today. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath of office to the new Chief Justice at the Glass House, Raj Bhavan, at 11 a.m. Justice Kumar will have a tenure of less than a month as he retires on February 24. He replaces Justice P.B. Varale who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court a few days ago.

2. BJP continues to rile against the statement of Lok Sabha member D.K. Suresh, who said that south Indian states may have to seek a separate country if they don’t get their fair share of funds in the Union Budget. Yesterday, BJP demanded an apology from Congress in both the Houses of Parliament.

3. The swearing-in ceremony of the BJP’s new district president of Bengaluru South, C.K. Rammurthy, will be held today in the presence of BJP State president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra at 5.30 pm at Chandragupta Maurya Playground (Shalini Grounds) in Jayanagar.

4. Bangalore University and Bangalore University College Teachers’ Association are jointly organising a workshop on examination and evaluation process today. Prof. S.R. Niranjan, vice-president, Karnataka State Higher Education Council will inaugurate. The programme will be held at Dr. H.N. Auditorium, Jnana Bharathi campus, Bangalore University, at 10.30 a.m.

5. Mythic Society is organising a lecture on “Satyanveshana - uncovering truths” by Dr. Vikram Sampath, writer, researcher and historian. The programme will be held in the Centenary Auditorium, The Mythic Society, Nrupathunga Road, at 5.30 p.m.

6. Gururao Deshpande Sangeet Sabha is organising the Gururao Deshpande-Bhimsen Joshi memorial 39th All-night Sangeet Samaroh today. The event features vocal concerts by Bharathi Pratap, Vinayak Torvi, Omkar Dadarkar, Kaushik Aital, Sitar by Ustad Shafique and tabla solo by Pandurang Pawar. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, from 9 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

An event is being held in Mysuru today to commemorate 50 years of the late Kannada writer Kuvempu’s two iconic speeches — Samskruti Krantige Kahale Nandi (A clarion call for cultural revolution) and Vichara Krantige Ahwana (An invitation to revolution of reason) — urging people to shun ignorance and sectarianism, and embrace reason. The programme starts at 10 a.m., at Centenary Hall, Maharaja College, Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole to launch scuba diving off Someshwara beachunder ‘explore Byndoor’ initiative at 5 p.m.

2. M. B. Boralingaiah, a 2008 Karnataka cadre IPS officer, to take charge as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Western Range, Mangaluru today.

3. K. N. Phaneendra, Upa Lokayukta, to receive petitions from people in a day long programme in Udupi-Manipal, from 10 a.m. onwards.

From north Karnataka

1. Hampi Utsava, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, continues today with a series of cultural programme in the historic city of Hampi.

2. Minister Santosh Lad to inaugurate Constitution awareness jatha in Hubballi at at 5 p.m.