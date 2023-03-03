Top news developments in Karnataka on February 3, 2023

March 03, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah makes yet another visit to election-bound Karnataka today. He will flag off BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra and address a public meeting in Basavakalyan in Bidar district at 12.30 p.m. Later in the day, in Bengaluru, he will visit Safe City Command Centre at 7 p.m. and launch the Bengaluru Safe City Project at Town Hall at 8 p.m. This is his fifth visit to Karnataka in about two months.

2. Lokayukta Police, who have raided the residence of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), have announced that they have seized ₹6 crore in cash. Prashanth was caught red-handed by Lokayukta Police on March 2 while allegedly taking a bribe of ₹40 lakh, allegedly on behalf of his father Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa.

3. Karnataka State Safai Karamchari Commission, Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Development Corporation, Social Welfare Department, and National Law School of India University are jointly organizing a State-level consultation on rehabilitation of manual scavengers. It will be inaugurated by M. Shivanna (Kote), Chairman, Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission. The programme will be held at NLSIU premises in Nagarbhavi from 10 a.m. onwards.

4. Dr. Pratibha, president of Garment and Textile Workers Union, will present her PhD thesis on “Women’s labour in the era of globalisation with a specific focus on garment workers”. The programme will be held at Alternative Law Forum, 122-4, Infantry Road, at 6 p.m.

5. Samsung is setting up Samsung Innovation campus, Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in BNM Institute of Technology premises. Chairman of Physical Research Laboratory Management Council and Member of Space Commission of India A.S. Kiran Kumar will be the chief guest. The event will be held at BNMIT premises, Banashankari II Stage, from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

6. Islamic Organisation of India, Karnataka chapter, will release student’s manifesto.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru Mayor Jayananda Anchan will give details about projects worth over ₹300 crore to be taken up in Mangaluru under smart city mission. The foundation stone for the projects will be laid on March 5.

2. St Aloysius Museum, St. Aloysius College, will hold a seminar on ‘Archives – A repository of knowledge in the digital age’. Former Vice-Chancellor of Hampi Kannada University B. A. Vivek Rai will speak on the topic at 3 p.m.

3. Pramod Mutalik filed a complaint with Lokayukta police seeking a probe into purchase of 60 acres of land by two BJP functionaries in Hebri taluk of Udupi district. He alleges it was a benami transcation on behalf of a minister with links to the Chief Minister too.

4. Land owners whose properties are being acquired for Mangaluru-Karkala NH 169 highway widening project will hold a press meet in Mangaluru today.

From north Karnataka

1. BJP MP Iranna Kadadi has complained about former Minister and BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi not following protocol while launching development works in Gokak.

2. Minister Halappa Achar to share details at Koppal on the proposed survey of sexuality minorities with the purpose of bringing them into the mainstream.

3. Congress Praja Dhwani Yatra in Dharwad this evening.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru district in-charge minister S.T. Somashekar reviews preparations for beneficiaries’ public meeting to be attended by the Chief Minister on March 7.

2. Mysuru District Agricultural Training Institute holds valedictory of workshop and training to farmers on value addition to agricultural produce.

3. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Mandya district in-charge minister K. Gopalaiah to review preparations for the inauguration of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.