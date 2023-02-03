Top news developments in Karnataka on February 3, 2023

February 03, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

1. Political parties across the spectrum are busy holding organisational meetings, finalising tickets ahead of Assembly elections. BJP in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh is arriving in the State to attend organisational meetings tomorrow, and will be here for the next two days. Congress is holding a series of meetings over ticket distribution.

2. Second leg of Praja Dhwani Yatra of Congress is set to begin today from north and south Karnataka. From Basavakalyan in Bidar district it will start under the leadership of Siddaramaiah. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar will launch the yatra in Mulbagal in Kolar district. JD(S) president C.M. Ibrahim has announced that the regional party too will hold rallies across north Karnataka.

3. Karnataka Institute of Law and Parliamentary Reforms is organising a State-level mock Assembly session competition 2022-23. Prabhavathi M. Hiremath, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Law, will inaugurate. G. Sridhar, Secretary to the Government, Department of Parliamentary Affairs, will be the chief guest. Venue: Room No. 419,. Vikasa Soudha, from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

4. Jana Prakashana is releasing ‘Nyayanga Olanota’ by H.N. Nagamohan Das. The book on the judiciary will be released by B. Veerappa, Judge, Karnataka High Court., at NGO Hall, Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, Cubbon Park, at 4.30 p.m.

5. Rudra Veena Basantotsav organised by Anam Prem and Himalayan Universal Trust will feature Bahauddin Dagar, Jyothi Hegde, Subramanya Hegde, Pankaj Maharaj, Simranpreet Singh and Mrinalini Desi. The concert is at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, 5 p.m. onwards.

6. Bangalore Arts and Crafts Mela will be inaugurated by actors and models Kavita Gowda and Greeshma Gowda today. President of Chitrakala Parishad. B.L. Shankar will be the chief guest. In this fair, which will be on till February 12, a variety of handicrafts, toys, clothes made by artisans from different parts of the country will be displayed. Event is at Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Indian Coast Guard 47th Raising Day

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mahesh Joshi, president, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, will inaugurate the 25 th Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Ujire at 5 p.m. The three-day sammelana will end on February 5.

2. T. Saminathan, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, KIOCL Ltd, a public enterprise of the Union government, will share details of future plan of the company and mining permission given by the government in Ballari district.

From north Karnataka

Karnataka Pranth Raitha Sangha, Kalaburagi district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty demands release of compensation for crop losses in the district. Toor crop loss has been particularly bad in the district.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru City Corporation council meeting today.

2. Inauguration of National Integration Camp of NSS, University of Mysore.