February 28, 2024 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will today reply to the discussion on the budget on what will be the last day of the ongoing session. A stormy atmosphere prevails inside and outside the Vidhana Soudha with the BJP mounting allegations that supporters of Rajya Sabha winner from Congress Syed Nasir Hussain had raised ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans in the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha during victory celebrations yesterday. Bengaluru police registered a suo motu case on Tuesday night, even as BJP too has complained to the police. Meanwhile, private fact-check sites have claimed that shouts of ‘Nazir saab zindabad’ are being misrepresented as ‘Pakistan zindabad’.

2. Several National Science Day events are being held in Bengaluru. The Raman Research Institute (RRI) is hosting an Open Day with live science demonstrations, screening of documentary film, visit to Raman Museum and Archival Gallery, between 10 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. Federation of Indian Rationalists’ Association, Manava Bandhutva Vedike, Negila Yogi Trust and Akhila Karnataka Vicharavadigala Trust are jointly organising a State-level convention. Minister for Public Works Department Sathish Jarkiholi inaugurated the event at Mahadeva Desai auditorium, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumara Park East, from 9 a.m. Chemical Society and Association of the Central College Chemistry Alumni are jointly organising lectures by Prof. N. Suryaprakash, Tata Chem Chair Professor, NMR Research Centre, IISc., and Prof. M. Pandurangappa, DoS in Chemistry, Central College campus. The programme will be held in C1 Lecture Hall, Bengaluru City University, Central College campus, 10 a.m.

3. Minister for Information Technology and BioTechnology Priyank Kharge inaugurated Cyber Crime Conclave being held today and delivered opening remarks. The conclave is being held in J.N. Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science campus, from 10 a.m. onwards.

4. Department of Health and Family Welfare will relaunch Shuchi Menstrual Hygiene scheme today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the programme at the Jnanajyothi auditorium, Central College campus, Bengaluru City University premises, at 11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of residential quarters of the Income Tax Department, Karnataka and Goa region, Bengaluru. Member of Parliament D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Nitin Gupta will also participate. The event will be held at Survey No. 71/3B, Nagashettihalli, Sanjay Nagar, 2 p.m.

6. REVA University is hosting ‘Vishwa Samvada - India-Russia Track II Dialogue’ at Reva University premises, Yelahanka, 2.30 p.m. onwards.

7. Stage Bengaluru will present a Kannada drama ‘Lockout alla knockout’, written by M.S. Narasimhamurthy and directed by Mahesh Kumar, at Kalagrama, Mallathahalli at 7.20 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Four class 10 students of Vidyadayini High School in Surathkal, who were reported missing after appearing for the English paper in the preparatory exam held on February 27, were found dead in Nandini river at Haleangady, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, late on February 27.

2. Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur is holding his monthly phone-in with people to address grievances, 11 a.m. onwards.

3. Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry organises a workshop on ‘Key elements for the success of food industry’, in Mangaluru. Sanu Jacob, Director, FSSAI, K. Narayanan, founder and director, Sthayika Seeds Private Limited, Bengaluru, and Arvind Modi, partner, Sathguru Catalysers, Hyderabad, speak, 2 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar inaugurated KLE school in Chikkodi at 11 a.m. He is set to inaugurate AGMR institutions at Varur near Hubballi at 2.30 p.m. and release book on Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s achievements at 4.30 p.m.

2. Belavadi Mallamma Utsav is being celebrated in Belavadi.

3. BJP SC Morcha is holding Bhima Samavesha, a Dalit conference, at S.M. Pandit in Kalaburagi at 11.30 a.m. Lok Sabha members Ramesh Jigajinagi and Umesh Jadav are among the guests.

From south Karnataka

1. Forest Department rescued a sloth bear, aged about six to eight years, that was spotted strolling in the residential locality of Vivekananda Badavane in Gopala, Shivamogga, this morning.

2. University of Mysore to celebrate National Science Day with a special lecture on Artificial Intelligence.

3. Madikeri City Municipal Council pre-budget meeting to discuss revenue and expenditure for 2024-25, and seek feedback from stakeholders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT