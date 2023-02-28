Top news developments in Karnataka on February 28, 2023

February 28, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:43 am IST

1. The Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Government of Karnataka, and State Tobacco Control Cell are jointly organizing a media workshop on tobacco-free generation in Arogya Soudha, conference hall, ground floor, on Magadi Road, today from 2.30 p.m. onwards.

2. Raman Research Institute is organizing an Open Day today. Former ISRO chairman Dr. K. Kasturirangan will be the chief guest. The event will be held on the institute’s premises on C.V. Raman Avenue in Sadashivanagar. from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

3. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru, is organising a lecture on ‘Whispers of hydrogen atoms that surround the first stars born in this universe’, by Prof. N. Udaya Shankar, formerly with Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru. The programme will be held at VITM auditorium, Kasturba Road, from 11.15 a.m. onwards.

4. Bangalore University NSS, State NSS Cell, Government of Karnataka and India Red Cross Society, are jointly organizing a blood donation camp today at NSS Bhavan, BU premises, 8.30 a.m.

5. UCO Bank press meet, Soma Sankara Prasad, MD and CEO, to address the media about the future plans, and the importance of the banking system for the national economy. It will be held at Hotel Shangri La, No. 56, Palace Road, Abshot Layout, Vasant Nagar at 2.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Senior ISRO scientist Dr. Girish to interact with students as part of National Science Day at Channabasava Pattadadevaru Rangamandir in Bidar at 11 am

2. Press meet by Karnataka State Jana Shikshana Vedike district president Thimmaiah Phurle in Kalaburagi.

3. K. Neela, district president of Communist Party of India, will address a press conference in Kalaburagi.

4. Dr. Kiran Deshmukh, head of ENT department at Basaveshwar Teaching and General Hospital, will address press in Kalaburagi.

5. Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha press meet about Basava Kalyan mega rally at 11 am today.

6. Congress leader Siddaramaiah will participate in Praja Dhwani Yatre at Navalgund in Dharwad district at 5 pm

From south Karnataka

1. CFTRI will be holding a National Science Day lecture on ‘Excursions in the wonderland of proteins’ by Emeritus Professor, IISc, Bengaluru, M.R.N. Murthy at its premises in Mysuru.

2. Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan to participate in Udyoga Mela at Global International School in Maddur.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru City Corporation council will hold its monthly meeting today at 11 a.m. Mayor Jayananda Anchan will preside. It will be the last general meeting of the council ahead of coming Assembly elections.