1. The Rajya Sabha elections for four seats from Karnataka, part of a total of 56 seats for which elections are being held across India today, has raised curiosity with the entry of a fifth candidate in fray. Of the four, the ruling Congress is expected to win three and BJP-JDS alliance one comfortably. But a second candidate from the alliance, multi-millionaire businessman Kupendra Reddy, has given rise to fears of cross-voting. Results of the elections will be announced by evening.

2. Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka, is hosting its 26th annual convocation for conferring degrees on the graduands of Health Sciences. Dr. B.N. Gangadhar, Chairman, National Medical Commission, New Delhi, will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address. Dr. Sharan Prakash R. Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, and pro-Chancellor of the University, and Governor and Chancellor of the University Thaawarchand Gehlot will attend the programme at NIMHANS Convention Centre at 11.45 a.m.

3. Karnataka Government Employees’ Association is holding the State Government Employees’ Conference today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the conference and felicitate employees. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to participate in the programme at Krishna Vihar, Gate No. 1, Palace Ground, near Mehkri Circle, at 11 a.m.

4. Forum of Former Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka and Karnataka State Higher Education Council are jointly organising a seminar on “Empowerment of Vice Chancellor for efficient and effective governance of public universities” today. Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education, will be the chief guest. Dr. S.R. Niranjan, Vice Chairman, Karnataka State Higher Education Council, will be the guest of honour. The seminar will be held in Karnataka State Higher Education Council Hall, No. 30, Prasanna Kumar Block, Y. Ramachandra Road in Gandhinagar, at 9.30 a.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. BJP, which leads Mangaluru City Corporation Council, presents its budget for 2024-25. Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur will preside over the meeting, 3.30 p.m.

2. The three-day Karnataka conference of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) ends today in Mangaluru. Cine actor Prakash Rai and national president of DYFI and Rajya Sabha Member A. A. Rahim will speak at the valedictory, 4 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. A district-level fisheries conference will be held by Mysuru District Congress Committee at the party office.

2. BJP’s Mysuru unit to celebrate former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s birthday.

3. Chamarajanagar district administration to hold a district-level youth festival in Chamarajanagar.

From north Karnataka

1. Sessions on various topics would be held on the second day of Kalaburagi District Sahitya Sammelan at S.M. Pandit Rangamandir in Kalaburagi.

2. Buyers and Sellers’ Meet, an exhibition and sale of horticulture produce, will be held in Koppal at 11 a.m.

