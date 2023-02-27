Top news developments in Karnataka on February 27, 2023

February 27, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

1. Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELICITA) is holding the inauguration of a smart bus stop. Sathyavathi G. Managing Director, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, and Dr. M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru will be the guests of honour. The event will be held at airport bus terminus, Infosys Avenue, 12 noon

2. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru, is organizing an interactive talk on The Chemical Language of India’s Eco Systems by Prof. Shannon B.Olsson. The programme will be held at VITM premises on Kasturba Road from 11 a.m. onwards.

3. Ramaiah Group of Institutions to brief mediapersons about the birth centenary of founder Dr. M.S. Ramaiah. Board Room, Ramaiah Medical College, 12 Noon.

4. AAP Karnataka will hold a protest in front of State BJP office, Jagannath Bhavan against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, 12 noon

From north Karnataka

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead road show from Channamma Circle in Belagavi at 1.30 pm.

2. Prime Minister will address a rally at Malini City at 3 pm.

3. Press meet by Vice Chancellor of Rural Development University in Gadag at 10.30 on international conference.

4. Police have clamped Section 144 of CrPC in a few parts of Yadgir in view of possible protest by Hindu and Muslim organisations over Tipu Sultan Circle.

From south Karnataka

1. Employees of Hopcoms in Mysuru to protest against the alleged injustice to employees by the management at Hopcoms premises in Curzon Park.

2. A two-day e-Kannada workshop programme, jointly organised by Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms and Department of E Governance, begins at Administrative Training Institute (ATI) premises in Mysuru

From coastal Karnataka

BJP Karnataka election co-in-charge K. Annamalai launches five ‘Pragathi Rathas’ of the BJP in Udupi today. The ‘rathas’ will tour five Assembly constituencies in Udupi district highlighting the achievements of the double-engine government ahead of the Assembly elections, 9.30 am