Top news developments in Karnataka on February 25, 2024

February 25, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 01:32 pm IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will deliver the valedictory address at the Constitution and National Unity convention organised by the Social Welfare Department. Some Opposition leaders are expected to join the ruling Congress today in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar at the KPCC office.

From North Karnataka:

Forest Minister and Bidar In-charge B. Eshwar Khandre will unveil a Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Batagera in Basavakalyan taluk, Bidar district Chief Minister’s Economic Adviser Basavaraj Rayareddy will hold a meeting with the Secretary of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board.

From Mysuru:

Organization for Rare Diseases India to conduct a 7K run in the city to create public awareness on rare diseases that afflict the people. KPCC spokesperson to hold a press conference in Mysuru.

From Mangaluru:

Retired judge of Karnataka High Court H. N. Nagamohan Das will inaugurates 12th Karnataka conference of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in Mangaluru. S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle will release the first postal stamp on Yakshagana in Mangaluru. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament presides over the release function, 10 am

