Top news developments in Karnataka on February 24, 2024

February 24, 2024

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today inaugurates a two-day national-level Constitution and National Unity Convention. The conference brings together academicians, policy makers, social activists, and domain experts from across India to engage in discourses spreading across various theme such as constitutionalism, social-justice, inclusiveness, and identity. This is culmination of a month-long awareness campaign that was launched on the Republic Day by the State government. To register to participate login to https://conference-constitutionofindia-karnataka.in/. The inaugural event is at Tripura Vasini, Palace Ground, 10 a.m. The sessions begin in the afternoon with experts including Gopal Guru, G.N. Devy, Medha Patkar, Ashutosh Varshney, Jayati Ghosh are participants.

2. As Bengaluru stares at a serious drinking water crisis, which has begun even before the onset of summer, BBMP and BWSSB officials will hold a joint meeting today to take stock of the situation. The problem is two-fold: low water levels in the region’s reservoirs and receding groundwater levels. The city receives 1,450 million litres per day (MLD) of water from the Cauvery and will get 775 MLD more once the Cauvery V Stage is commissioned in April. The city also depends on groundwater resources for up to 700 MLD every day.

3. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set visit Arasikere in Hassan district to inaugurate various programmes. Later in the day, he is set to initiate various developmental works in Navalgund of Dharwad district.

4. Dr. T. Dileep Kumar Civic Felicitation Committee in collaboration with the Trained Nurses Association of India, Karnataka State Branch, will be felicitating Dr. T. Dileep Kumar, President, Indian Nursing Council, to celebrate the conferment of Her Royal Highness Princess Srinagarindra award. The programme will be held at Hotel Lalit Ashok on Kumarakrupa Road, between 2.30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

5. Saptak and Art Mantram are jointly hosting Kalotsava today. There will be a vocal concert by Dhananjay Hegde and party. Followed by another concert by dhrupad singers Umakanta Gudecha and Ramakant Gudecha. The programmes will be held at Havyaka Sabha Bhavana, 11th Cross, near Railway Station, Malleswaram, from 5.30 p.m.

6. The 15th Indian Classical music festival organised by Bharatiya Samagana Sabha today features percussion ensemble by Jagadeesh Kurthkoti and party, 4.45 p.m.; flute concert by Anirban Roy, 5.30 p.m.; and Carnatic vocal concert by Ramakrishnan Murthy and party at 7 p.m. The programme will be held at Chowdiah Hall, Vyalikaval, Malleswaram.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Second edition of three-day Bloggers’ Meet organised by Udupi Tourism Department to promote tourist places in Udupi using social media handlers begins today. Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari inaugurates the meet at Malpe beach.

2. Convocation of JSS Science and Technology University is being held today, with AICTE Chairman Prof. T.G.Sitaram delivering convocation address.

3. Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal will give details today on laying of foundation stone, inauguration and dedication of upgraded railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Out of the 500 plus stations across India, 13 projects are in Mysuru division.

From North Karnataka

1. B. Nagendra, Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports and Ballari In-charge Minister, will offer Bhumi Puja for the construction of road and beatification of circle & construction of clock & flag post at railway gate in Cowl Bazar, Ballari. He will later participate in SCs/STs awareness conference at Valmikhi Bhavan in the city.

