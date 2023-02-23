Top news developments in Karnataka on February 23, 2022

February 23, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

1. Ahead of elections in April-May, back-to-back visits of central BJP leaders to Karnataka continues. Today Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address a public meeting at Sandur in Ballari district in north Karnataka before participating in an interaction programme at the Town Hall in Bengaluru on ‘India’s politics and Narendra Modi’s model reforms’. This is the fourth visit of Mr. Shah to the State in less than two months. Election-in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, co-in-charge Annamalai and Mansukh Mandavia also arrive in Karnataka today.

2. Millets gallery is to be inaugurated at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, 11 a.m. The university will also give details of National Millet Summit 2023.

3. Kutumba Prakashana, Kalaburagi, and Prof. Mallepuram Samskruthika Pratistana, Kalaburagi, will jointly release a book titled ‘On the road trodden by Babasaheb’, biography of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. it will be released by retired Supreme Court judge Justice V. Gopala Gowda at Bapuji auditorium, Gandhi Bhavan, on Kumarakrupa Road, at 10.30 a.m.

4. Basava International Foundation, London, in association with Bengaluru Urban District Sharana Sahitya Parishat, is presenting Dr. M.M. Kalburgi award presentation ceremony today. The award will be conferred on Prof. K. Marulasiddappa, former chairman of Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Pradhikara, by retired judge of Karnataka High Court, Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das. The programme will be held in Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat premises on Kumarakrupa Road, from 6 p.m. onwards.

5. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) held the 4th MHA National Police K9 seminar today. Dr. Sujoy Lal Thasoen, Director General, CRPF, will be the chief guest. The programme was held at CRPF Dog Breeding and Training School, Kaggalipura Road, Taralu, from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

6. Bangalore City University, Canara Bank School of Management Studies, and Comptroller and Auditor General of India are jointly organizing a one-day symposium on ‘Contemporary issues on elementary education system in Karnataka’. Vice Chancellor of BCU, Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi will inaugurate the event that will be held at Jnanajyothi auditorium, BCU premises on Palace Road, from 9 a.m. onwards.

7. Bharatiya Samagana Sabha will be presenting its 14th Indian Classical Music Festival, a four-day event. Today’s programmes feature Chilkunda sisters and party, 5 p.m.; Aishwarya Vidhya Raghunath and party, 6.15 p.m.; Trichur brothers and party at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, 7.30 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. The four-day 11 th national dragon boat championship begins in Udupi today. About 700 participants from 15 States are expected to participate in boat races on the Swarna river at Heroor. The event will be inaugurated at 4 p.m.

2. Forest department continues its operation to capture an elephant, which had killed two persons near Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district on February 20. It is using five tamed elephants in the operation

From north Karnataka

1. Leader of Opposition Siddharamaiah and other Congress leaders to participate in Praja Dhwani rallies in Bagalkot district. Rallies in Jamkhandi at 11 a.m., Terdal at 2 p.m. and Mudhol at 5 p.m.

2. AAP launches ‘broom is the solution’ campaign in Dharwad district.

3. S.R. Hiremath of Samaja Parivartan Samudaya to speak in Hubballi on land grab issue today.

From south Karnataka

1. Inauguration of 52nd annual conference of Indian Pharmacological Society to be hosted by JSS College of Pharmacy in Mysuru.

2. Karnataka Development Program review by Mysuru district in-charge secretary Jayaram.