Top news developments in Karnataka on February 22, 2023

February 22, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

1. The ongoing Legislature session, marked by poor attendance with most legislators busy with election preparations, is likely to see the passage of several bills. Bills related to six private universities were passed yesterday in the Assembly, and are likely to be passed by the Council today.

2. Government employees have threatened to go on strike from March 1 seeking reversal of New Pension Scheme and alleging that government is not serious about 7th Pay Commission. Government is likely to reach out to them in an effort to diffuse the situation.

3. Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur spoke at G-20 (finance) meet in Bengaluru today.

4. Indian Institute of Horticultural Sciences is organising national horticultural mela, a four-day event, from today. Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Shobha Karandlaje will be the chief guest, on IIHR premises, Hesarghatta, from 11 a.m. onwards.

5. Alumni Association, Agricultural University, Bengaluru, will felicitate newly appointed vice-chancellors of agriculture-related universities in Karnataka — Dr. K.C. Veeranna, Dr. R.C. Jagadeesha, Dr. P.L. Patil, Dr. M. Hanumanthappa and Dr. S.V. Suresh. Agricultural Minister B.C. Patil, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B. Chavan are the chief guests. The event will be held at Alumni Association premises, Veterinary College, Hebbal, at 4 p.m.

6. Book on forest brigand Veerappan, written by senior journalist P. Sivasubramaniyam, who was part of the government team which negotiated the release of Dr Rajkumar along with Nakkeeran Gopal, will be released today. Agni Sridhar, senior journalist, Sadashiv Shenoy, Chairman, Karnataka Media Academy, and Nagesh, who was kidnapped with Dr Rajkumar, will be the chief guests. The programme will be held at the Press Club in Cubbon Park at 11.30 a.m.

7. CGK 8th National Theatre Festival organised by Ranganirantara Cultural Association continues. Tulu play ‘Boiled Rice’, directed by Jayanth Nittade, 4 p.m.; street play ‘Thandeye Ivarannu Kshamisu’ by Samudaya troupe, directed by Shashidhar Bharighat, 4.45 p.m.; Malayalam play ‘Theendari Pacha’, directed by Dr. Sreejith Ramanan. Venue: Ravindra Kalakshetra complex, J.C. Road, 7.15 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of erstwhile Mysuru royal family to inaugurate Sri Chamarajendra School of Excellence in Mysuru today. Her son Yaduveer Wadiyar to launch website.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Forest department will continue operation to capture wild elephant which had killed two persons near Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district on February 20. Five tamed elephants are being used in the operation, which was launched on February 21. Meanwhile, wild elephants were spotted at Mandekolu and at Kollamogra in Sullia taluk on February 21.

2. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar asks BSNL not to e-auction about five acres of government land near Kadri Park, allotted to it, as government land can’t be auctioned. The BSNL had issued an advertisement to e-auction the land.

From north Karnataka

1. Battu Satyanarayana, vice-chancellor of Central University of Karnataka, will give details about admission to various disciplines for the 2023-24 academic year.

2. Hubballi-Dharwad police launch drive against defective number plates, silencers.