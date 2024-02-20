February 20, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

1. An advocate group staged a protest in front of the Ramanagara DC’s office demanding suspension of Sub-Inspector Tanveer Hussain of Ijoor station over an FIR filed against 40 advocates. It has gained political colour with BJP and JD)S) supporting the protesting lawyers.

2. BJP has accused the Karnataka government of “illegally allocating” ₹15 lakh to the kin of a Kerala man who was killed by an elephant that was captured in Karnataka but later strayed into Wayanad in the neighbouring State. With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being the MP of Wayanad, the BJP’s Karnataka unit president B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka was misusing taxpayers’ money ‘to curry favour’ with the former party president.

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through a video conference, will inaugurate three student hospitals at National Institute of Technology-Karnataka in Mangaluru at 11 a.m.. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate.

4. Metro trains on Purple Line were running slow between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya in Bengaluru due to a technical snag. The technical snag was set right at 9.20 a.m.

5. The 37th Regional Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University will be held today. Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor, Bengaluru City University, will participate as the chief guest. The programme will be held at Sri Puttanna Chetty Town Hall, J.C. Road, at 11 a.m.

6. Association of People with Disability is organising its annual plant fair — an exhibition of exotic ornamental plants, medicinal plants, herbs, aromatic plants and garden workshop — today. It will be held at N.S. Hema Horticulture Training Centre, near Dattatreya temple, Doddagubbi Road, Kothanur Post, Kyalasanhalli, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

7. Budget session of the Karnataka legislature is continuing in the second week.

From south Karnataka

1. District Industries Centre and Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Council to conduct a workshop and awareness programme on export opportunities for entrepreneurs.

2. University of Mysore and NSS to conduct national youth festival.

3. Mysuru district administration to organise a tonga rally to promote constitutional awareness.

From north Karnataka

1. All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting at Nehru Stadium in Bidar at noon.

2. Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) will organise a public hearing at Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi at 11 a.m. to seek stakeholders’ views on GESCOM’s request to hike power tariff.

From coastal Karnataka

College of Fisheries in Mangaluru to hold an awareness programme for fishermen on Matsya Sampada scheme.