Top news developments in Karnataka on February 20, 2023

1. Karnataka’s Budget session resumes today after presentation of Budget on Friday and weekend break. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to reply to the debate on motion of thanks to Governor’s address to joint legislature session. The House committee which looked into irregularities in operation and maintenance of drinking water units is submitting its report today in the session. The debate on budget would commence today in both the Houses. Besides, several pending bills are expected to be taken up for passage over the week.

2. Veteran Kannada film director S.K. Bhagavan, who directed many superhits with the late Dorairaj as “Dorai-Bhagavan”, passes away at Bengaluru at 89. He was suffering from age-related ailments and was hospitalised. The duo have directed superhit films like Kasturi Nivasa, Eradu Kanasu, Bayaludaari, Gaalimaatu, Chandanada Gombe, Hosa Belaku, Benkiya Bale, Jeevana Chaitra and many more. They also directed James Bond-style movies such as Goadalli C.I.D 999, Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999 and Operation Diamond Racket. They are credited with directing many hit films of Dr. Rajkumar, besides those of Anant Nag and Lakshmi. Their last film together was Baalondu Chaduranga in 1996. In 2019, Bhagavan made his comeback when he was 85 with Aduva Gombe.

3. Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy expresses displeasure over the public spat between IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri that has sent shockwaves in bureaucratic circles in Karnataka.

4. The Department of Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, Rajabhasha (Vidhai) Commission and Directorate of Translation, will launch the Kannada version of 42 books related to Central Acts, and 32 books related to State Acts. Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Minor Irrigation J.C. Madhuswamy will release the books and preside over the programme. It will be held at Convention Hall, Room No. 334, 3rd Floor, Vidhanasoudha at 1.30 p.m.

5. The Reserve Bank of India is organising events on “Cyber Security — Challenges and Strategies and The present Day Needs” in view of the G20 meeting. Keynote address will be delivered by Rohit Jain, Executive Director, RBI, followed by two panel discussions. The programme will be held at Lalit Ashok on Kumarakrupa Road from 10 a.m. onwards.

6. Ranganirantara Cultural Association is hosting the 8th CGK National Theatre festival. Glee, not everyone’s joy written and directed by Kavitha B Nayak, Ghama Ghama Story, screenplay and direction by Malathesh H.V. , 4 p.m.; felicitation to Rajaguru Hosakoti on receiving Bismilla Khan Yuva Puraskar, Ranga Geethe by Satwika Rangapayana troupe, 4.45 p.m.; Annnandabhavaini a solo show by Siri Vanalli directed by Dr. Sripad Bhat, 5.45 p.m.; Marathi play Hattamalachya Palyad by Theatre Flamingo, Pune, written by Badal Sarkar, directed by Mahesh Khandare. These programmes will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra complex.

7. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath is holding exhibition and sale of Mysore paintings, on Parishat premises, Hall 1 nd 2, Kumarakrupa Road, 10.30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Congress Praja Dhwani Yatra resumes after a break, to cover Mysuru hinterland of Nanjangud, Varuna and T.Narsipura.

From North Karnataka

1. Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) to hold stakeholders consultative meeting in Kalaburagi in view of GESCOM’s proposal to hike power tariff.

From Coastal Karnataka

2. BJP National President JP Nadda interacts with party booth level volunteers, Udupi. He will also participates in a public programme, Mullikatte-Kundapura, at 4 pm.

