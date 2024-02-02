GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Top news developments in Karnataka on February 2, 2024

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

February 02, 2024 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Artists performing at Vasantha Vaibhava in Hosapete. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate Hampi Utsav on February 2, 2024.

Artists performing at Vasantha Vaibhava in Hosapete. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate Hampi Utsav on February 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

1. A day after Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh said that southern States may have to seek a separate country if development funds are unequally distributed between them and northern States, the BJP called his statement ‘‘anti-national. Congress, while distancing itself from the statement, has, however, endorsed his argument that southern states have been wronged in devolution of funds. He has said that injustice is being meted out to the state continuously, though state contributes ₹ 4 lakh crore in terms of taxes.

2. In a tweet this morning, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that agencies like Enforcement Directorate and CBI have become organisations affiliated to the BJP, considering that all the raids and investigations in the last decade were aimed only at opposition leaders.

‘3. The three-day Hampi Utsav is set to be inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah this evening at the historic city of Hampi. The utsav is an annual event at the Virupaksha temple, celebrating the culture, traditions of the bygone era. With the grand ruins of Hampi as backdrop, the rich culture of the region is brought alive through a series of cultural events.

4. Youth JD(S) president Nikhil Kumaraswamy will complain to Election Commission of India against remarks of Congress MLA H.C. Balakrishna that the five guarantee schemes may have to be reconsidered if the Congress fails to win majority of Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. The opposition BJP and JD(S) have termed this as blackmail politics.

5. Manipal Hospitals is organising “Voices of Victory”, an event to celebrate the journey of cancer warriors as part of Manipal Community Connect. The programme will be held at Hotel Royal Orchid (Seasons Hall), HAL Airport Road, 11 a.m. onwards.

6. The 72nd Indian Foundry Congress will be held today. Dr. N. Muthukumar, President and COO, AAL India will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Tumakuru Road, at 9.30 a.m.

From coastal Karnataka

Udupi Zilla Panchayat holds online classes for slow learners of class 10 in 170 government schools in Udupi district to prepare them to face the SSLC examination commencing on March 25.

From south Karnataka

1. Valedictory of the five-day Innovation Design Entrepreneurship boot camp at NIE in Mysuru will be held today.

2. Skills India 2024 conference on Artificial Intelligence will be inaugurated by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family in Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

1. Start-up dialogue, a one-day event to encourage start-ups and provide networking platform, begins in Hubballi.

2. Inauguration of Pragatiya Hejje, a initiative in which teachers showcase innovative ideas for progress of schools, at 3 p.m.

