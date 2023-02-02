Top news developments in Karnataka on February 2, 2023

February 02, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

1. A day after the presentation of Union Budget, which allocated ₹ 5,300 crore for Upper Bhadra project in Central Karnataka, industrialists, ruling party and opposition party leaders are debating what it really brought for poll-bound Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommi, who welcomed the allocation for the irrigation project, will hold a press meet today detailing what the budget would mean for Karnataka.

2. Industry body KASSIA is organising an interaction meeting with Anand Singh, Minister for Tourism, Ecology and Environment, to discuss matters related to pollution and industry. Dr. Shanth A. Thimmaiah, Chairman, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), and Srinivasulu, Member Secretary, KSPCB, will participate as guests of honour at Kassia Auditorium, Magadi Road, Vijayanagar, from 3 p.m. onwards.

3. Karnataka Border Area Development Authority is organising a programme to present “Gadinada Chetana” awards for 2022-23 instituted in the names of Dr. Channabasava Pattadevaru, Dr. Jayadevi Thaai Ligade and Dr. Kayyara Kinhanna Rai. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present the award. Jnanpith Award recipient Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar, and Secretary, Department of Kannada and Culture, Dr. N. Manjula, will be participating as chief guests at the event at Gandhi Bhavana, Kumarakrupa Road, at 5.30 p.m.

4. BWSSB to released 120 million litres of purified waste water into the Nayandahalli lake coming under the jurisdiction of Govindarajanagar Assembly constituency. Minister for Housing and Infrastructure Development V. Somanna presided over the programme at Nayandahalli lake, at 8.30 a.m.

From South Karnataka

1. SDM Institute for Management Development to conduct budget analysis with CAs followed by a panel discussion.

2. University of Mysore and Karnataka State Open University to conduct conference on Plant and Soil Health Management as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Indian Phytopathological Society of India.

From North Karnataka

1. In the midst of the war of words between former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and KPCC president D.K. Shivkumar, Balachandra Jarkiholi, BJP MLA, appeals for calm.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will attend the 47 th Raising Day celebration of the Indian Coast Guard in its Karnataka headquarters in Mangaluru at 10 am. The Governor will visit the New Mangalore Port in the afternoon at 3 p.m.

