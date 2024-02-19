February 19, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST

1. Budget session of Karnataka legislature enters the second week. Today, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to reply to the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly.

2. Chief Minister will meet chairman of the committee set up to frame the State Education Policy. Karnataka plans to scrap National Education Policy, and come up with its own policy.

3. Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS) is holding Grapes and Watermelon Mela from today for the benefit of farmers and consumers. Minister for Horticulture, Mines and Geology S.S. Mallikarjun will inaugurate the event. Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy, Member of Parliament P.C. Mohan, MLA Uday Garudachar will be special guests. MLA Rizwan Arshand will preside over the programme that is being held at HOPCOMS Hudson Circle outlet, Nrupathunga Road, 12 p.m.

4. Department of Kannada and Culture, Bengaluru, in association with the Karnataka Maratha Communities Development Corporation Limited, is organising Sri Chhatrapati Shivaji birth anniversary celebrations today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the programme, launch new projects and release a book in the presence of Manjunatha Bharathi swamiji of Sri Gosai Mahasamsthana mutt, Sri Bhavani Peetha, Bengaluru. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, at 5 p.m.

5. BNM Institute of Technology is celebrating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary today. The programme will be held at Mathrushree Sushila Devi R. Maanay Auditorium at 9 a.m. As part of the programme, the institute is organising a blood donation camp at BNMIT Indoor Sports area, A Block, institute premises, 27th Cross, 12th Main Road, Banashankari II Stage, 9 a.m.

6. Akhila Karnataka State Community Health NHM Contractual Employees Union will hold an indefinite strike at Freedom Park, seeking fulfilment of their demands, including abolition of contract system and increasing monthly incentive.

7. Pada is presenting Karnataka Janapada Utsava, a three-day festival from today. Senior folklore scholar Hi. Chi. Boralingaiah will inaugurate. The programme will be held at Kalagrama Samuchchaya Bhavana, Mallathahalli, at 6.30 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) is set to hold its 12th Karnataka conference at Mangaluru from February 25. The activists are miffed ahead of the event, with Konaje police on Sunday writing to DYFI to remove a six-foot-high cardboard cutout of Tipu Sultan near the DYFI office at Harekala in Ullal Taluk.

2. BJP to protest against State Government for filing cases against MLAs, at Mini Vidhana Soudha today.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru district in-charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa to lay foundation stone for statue of Devaraj Urs at the new DC office.

2. Valedictory of seminar and photo expo to mark 50 years of Department of Archives at Mysuru, and 50 years of renaming the State as Karnataka.

From north Karnataka

1. Farmers in Chikkodi to hold a meeting against a sugar factory owned by Minister S.S. Mallikarjun. They allege that the Minister is using unfair means to scuttle competition from other factories.

2. Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad to visit cattle sheds in villages and review fodder availability in the district.

3. A five-km candle light march in Hubballi is being held to create awareness about Constitution at 6 p.m.

