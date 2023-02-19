Top news developments in Karnataka on February 19, 2023

February 19, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

1. G.K. Govindarao Balaga and Aharnishi Prakashana will release a book titled ‘Namma GKG Nenapu mattu Naninnu Ariyabekidda Nannappa’ written by Shyamala Guruprasad. S.G. Siddaramaiah, Lakshmisha Tholpadi, Mavalli Shankar, writers K.Y. Narayanaswamy, Vinaya, Journalist Vittal Malekudia and publisher Akshatha Humchadakatte will participate. The event will be held at H.N. Multimedia Auditorium, National College, Basavanagudi from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

2. Mogaveera Sangha Bengaluru is organising Snehakoota — Kreedakoota Prathibha Puraskara, Madhav Mangalashri award presentation ceremony at V.E.T Sports Grounds, next to VET college, J.P. Nagar 2nd Phase at 3 p.m.

3. Sri Thyagaraja Gana Sabha Trust will present Sri Thyagaraja, Sri Purandaradasa and Sri Kanakadasa Jayanthi, Sangeetha Seva by artistes, 10 a.m. Sri Thyagaraja Pancharatna ghosti gayana at 11.30 a.m. Balamohan Vidya Mandria, 19th B Main Road, 1st K. Block, opposite Ananya Hospital, Rajajinagar.

4. Bangalore Gayana Samaja will present a Carnatic classical vocal duet concert by S.Aishwarya and S. Soundarya. They will be accompanied by Vishwajith Mathur on violin, D.R. Chethan Murthy on mrudanga and Shamitha S. Gowda on ghatam. The programme will be held on the Samaja premises on K.R.Road, from 5 p.m. onwards.

5. Nrithyanjali will present Nrithya Bandhavya. Performance by Preethi Kumar and Neethi Kumar. The programme will be held at ADA Rangamandira, J.C. Road from 5 p.m. onwards.

6. Nadasurabhi Cultural Association will present children’s music programme from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Purandaradasa and Thyagaraja aradhana from 6 p.m. to 6.45 p.m. at The Indian Heritage Academy Hall, near Police Station, 6th Block, Koramangala.

7. What is the need of God in modern life? A talk by Swami Nikhilananda, at the Institution of Engineers (India) Karnataka State Centre, No. 3, B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, opposite Indian Express from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

8. Pravara Theatre will present a play Annana Nenapu, design and direction by Hanu Ramasanjeeva. It will be held at K.H. Kalasoudha, Hanumanthanagara, from 7 p.m. onwards

From North Karnataka

1. Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is being celebrated in Kalaburagi

2. Press meet in Yadgir by MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal and Dr Sharanabhupal Reddy, District President of BJP on state budget

3. BJP General Secretary Mahesh Tenginkai to hold press meet in Hubballi at 11.30.

From South Karnataka

1. Mysuru Urban Development Authority to lay foundation stone for the long-pending Autonagar project.

2. Congress to continue its protest against the Government and the budget with a poster campaign

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru literary festival will see a session on need for shifting global narrative on India by Ram Madhav and M D Nalapat at noon. The session on Cinema and Culture – When local is universal will have Rishabh Shetty, Prakash Belavadi and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari speaking at 3.30 p.m.

