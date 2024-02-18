Top news developments in Karnataka on February 18, 2024

February 18, 2024 10:02 am | Updated 10:03 am IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is interacting with beneficiaries of state government’s guarantee schemes in Malavalli Akhila Karnataka Aadi Jambhava Sangha is holding its 45th anniversary celebrations today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate. Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affair, K.H. Muniyappa will preside over the programme. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, at 11.05 a.m. The Department of Ayush in association with Yoga Gangotri Trust will be presenting mass yoga and Surya Namaskara programmes to mark Rathasapthami. The programme will be in front of Vidhana Soudha, from 5 a.m. to 10.30 p.m. Kriya Madhyama is launching a book titled “V.D. Savarkar: Elu Mithyegalu”, a translation by Tadagalale Surendra Rao of the work by Dr. Shamsul Islam on Sunday. Writer Dr. Meenakshi Bali will release the book and speak about it. Thereafter, there will be a seminar on “Theocracy and Secular Democracy” in which Dr. Shamsul Islam, B.K. Hariprasad and Dr. K. Prakash, will take part. The two programmes will be held at Souharda, 1, 1st Cross, CSI Compound, Mission Road cross, near Subbaiah Circle, from 11 a.m.

From North Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inaugurate Gandhi Bhavan in Haveri at 3 pm. BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal will unveil Kittur Rani Chennamma statue at Kulageri in Yadrami taluk of Kalaburagi district at 4 pm to mark the launch of awareness campaign in the district to demand 2A tag for Panchamasali community. Jayamrityunjaya Swamy of Panchamasali peetha in Kudala Sangama will be present. A free eye check-up camp will be organised for journalists at Patrika Bhavan in Kalaburagi. 11 am.

From Mysuru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to lay foundation stone for a slew of projects in Malavalli in Mandya district. He is also scheduled to interact with beneficiaries of guarantee schemes.

From Mangaluru

Karnataka Bank celebrates its centenary year celebrations in Mangaluru today. Speaker U T Khader, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will attend, 5 pm

.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.