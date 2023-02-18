Top news developments in Karnataka on February 18, 2023

February 18, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 12:51 pm IST

1. Today is Maha Shivaratri. This year, besides regular poojas, ahead of elections, many politicians are actively participating in programmes at temples and other venues. It provides them an opportunity to connect with voters.

2. DST-Centre for Policy Research, Indian Institute of Science, and Open Science South Asian Network (OSSAN) are jointly organizing a panel discussion today on ‘From science to innovation - Pandemic stories from IISc. and beyond’. The event will be held at Biological Sciences Auditorium and online till 4 p.m.

3. Breakthrough Science Society is organizing the second State-level science conference today in which Dr. T.V. Ramachandra, Department of Ecological Sciences; Dr. Ashish Verma, Department of Civil Engineering; Prof. S. Mahadevan, Molecular Reproduction, Development and Genetics, IISc.; and Prof. Jayanth Murthy, retired Professor, IIA, Bengaluru, are participating. The conference will be held at Raman Research Institute from 10 a.m. onwards.

4. Jaana Janeyaru is organizing ‘Nage Jagarane’ today. Prof. M. Krishnegowda, B. Pranesh (Gangavathi), Narasimha Joshi , Basavaraja Mahamani, will participate. The programme will be held at Sirur Park in Seshadripuram from 7.30 p.m. onwards till midnight.

From north Karnataka

Both Muslims and Hindus to perform Urus and Shivaratri rituals, respectively, at controversial Ladle Mashak dargah in Aland, Kalaburagi district. Heavy police force is deployed in the town. Section 144 of CrPC is in force.

From south Karnataka

A forest guard, who was seriously injured in a forest fire on February 16 near Kudumane in Sakleshpur, died early in the morning in a hospital in Bengaluru on February 18.

From coastal Karnataka

1. A two-day Mangaluru Literary Festival organized by Bharat Foundation will start today at 10 a.m. The theme of the festival is ‘The idea of Bharat’. It is an attempt to showcase the relevance of ancient Indian wisdom of peace, brotherhood and universal well-being through intellectual discourse. The festival will have sessions on ‘nationalism and regionalism’ in which Aravinda Chokkadi and Shailesh Kulkarni will speak at 12.10 p.m.. In another session, Smitha Prakash and Harsha will speak on ‘changing media landscape’, 2 pm.

2. S. Sadagopan, former director, IIIT, Bengaluru, to deliver Karnataka Bank Founders’ Day lecture in Mangaluru at 4 p.m. The bank will launch its centenary year celebrations. It will be followed by a Carnatic music concert by Vidwan R. Kumaresh (violin) and Vidushi Jayanthi Kumaresh (veena), 4 p.m.