Top news developments in Karnataka on February 18, 2022

KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Congress legislators reading newspapers on the steps of Vidhana Soudha after sleeping overnight in the House in protest against Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa’s statement of hoisting a saffron flag at Red Fort in New Delhi during the Legislative Assembly session in Bengaluru, on February 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

News developments in Karnataka to watch out for today

1. Karnataka High Court to continue hearing in the hijab case. Submission by petitioners concluded yesterday and argument by Advocate General will start today. AIDWA has also impleaded in the case now.

2. Several college campuses continue to see a section of students staying away. There is confusion on some campuses as to which institutions the HC ruling is applicable to.

3. Congress continues protest against RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa for his remark that saffron flag could replace tricolour on Red Fort. They held an overnight protest yesterday.

4. The Great Backyard Bird Count begins today in several places.

5. To celebrate its 13th Foundation Day, the National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, is hosting a special gallery walk. It will also release an audio guide in Kannada on the ongoing retrospective exhibition ‘Shashwat Marathi: The Eternal Seeker’.

6. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is holding a press conference on the admission process and other programmes.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Retired judge of Karnataka High Court H N Nagamohan Das inaugurates a seminar on farm sector issues organised by Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha in memory of farmer leader late K. S. Puttannaiah. Karnataka president of the sangha Badagalapura Nagendra will speak this morning.

2. An open discussion on student community and polarisation to be held in Udupi from where the controversy over dress code in colleges spread to education institutes across Karnataka. Senior theatre person Prasanna, former chairman of Karnataka State Agriculture Price Commission Prakash Kammaradi, retired judge of Karnataka High Court H N Nagamohan Das and others to speak. 4 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to interact with traders, industrialists, economists at Chamber of Commerce in Hubballi on proposals in the Union Budget

2. Deputy Commissioner's village stay programme in Yadgir district. DC to hear grievances and resolve pending issues

3. Sugarcane growers in Kalaburagi to protests against sugar factories for crushing sugarcane procured from neighbouring districts.