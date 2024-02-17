February 17, 2024 11:28 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

1. In the run up to Lok Sabha elections, the Congress is holding a convention of its leaders and elected representatives in Mangaluru today. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar, the party in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala will speak, 2 p.m. onwards.

2. Indian Institute of Public Administration, Karnataka Regional Branch, and Criminal Investigation Department, Karnataka, are jointly organising a workshop on cyber security, which is an increasing area of concern in crime. The programme will be held at IAS Officers’ Association on Infantry Road from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

3. Team Samanjasa is organising gettogether with Padmashree awardees Dr. C.R. Chandrashekhar; Satyanarayana Belleri, Dr Prema Dhanaraj, K.S. Rajanna, and M.K. Sridhar. Justice B. Veerappa, former High Court judge, Dr. Hampa Nagarajaiah, writer, and Ramesh Halageri, former Deputy Chief, Indian Army, will participate in the programme being organised in Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa Road, between 10 a.m and 1 p.m.

4. Aweksha, a charitable women’s trust is organising a talk on “Matrimonial Rights of Women and Updates on Senior Women Citizens’ Rights” today. Jayna Kothari, co-founder of the Centre for Law and Policy Research and a Senior Advocate, will conduct the session. The programme will be held on Aweksha’s premises, at No. 5, 1st Floor, Myrtle Lane, Richmond Town. between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

5. The valedictory programme of the two-day International conference on dual transition of net zero carbon and digital transformation organised by the Bengaluru City University and Birmingham City University, United Kingdom will be held today. Kamal Bali, president and Managing Director, Volvo Group, will participate as the chief guest. Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor, Bengaluru City University, will preside over the programme that is being held in Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Bengaluru City University premises, on Dr. Ambedkar Veedhi, at 4 p.m.

6. Department of Kannada and Culture is organising its monthly interaction programme titled “Maneyangaladalli Maathukathe” today. This month’s chief guest is Prof. Padmashekar, former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka Sanskrit University. The programme will be held at Kannada Bhavan, Ravindra Kalakshetra complex, on J.C. Road, at 4 p.m.

7. Ranga Chandira is organising a talk on “Mahabharatadalli maatu mattu mouna” by writer and scholar, Lakshmisha Tholpadi, at 6.30 p.m.; followed by a Yakshagana presentation “Chakravyuha” by Theatre Yaksha, Udupi, between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. It will be held at Samsa Open Air Theatre, Ravindra Kalakshetra complex, J.C. Road.

8. R.V. University’s first student-led handicraft and handloom festival titled “Avani Kalotsava’ will be held today at R.V. College of Engineering Sports Ground, next to Pattanagere Metro Station, between 11.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m.

9. Shree Music Academy will present Bendre Namana today as the 3rd part of Kavi Namana series to spread awareness about the poet and salute his work. The event will be held at The Finer Side, Banashankari 6th Stage, at 4.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. A car showroom on Shankar Mutt Road in Shivamogga caught fire on February 16, damaging valuables, including cars, worth over ₹2 crore.

2. National Institute of Engineering in Mysuru to hold “Illuminate”, a celebration of engineering excellence, in association with L&T Technology Services (LTTS). The event will feature two speakers sharing insights into their remarkable experiences.

3. State Archives Department and Vidyavardhaka First Grade College in Mysuru to conduct a photo expo and seminar on Unification of Karnataka.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao will unveil the portrait of social reformer-philosopher Basavanna in the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Mangaluru.

2. Minister for Urban Development B. S. Suresh will hold a meeting with officials of Mangaluru City Corporation, Mangaluru Urban Development Authority and KUIDFC in Mangaluru to review the progress of various projects.

From north Karnataka

1. Backward Classes’ Welfare Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi will chair a meeting in Koppal Deputy Commissioner’s office to discuss preparations for Kanakagiri Utsav 2024.

2. Karnataka Rajya Raitha, Karmika Yuvajana Deva Sangh will hold a protest outside the office of Kalaburagi Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav condemning Union Government’s ‘attack’ on farmers.

